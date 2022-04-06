The lamivudinea drug commonly used in the treatment ofHIVproved effective in the therapy of metastatic cancer to the colorectal, interrupting its progression. This was stated in a recent research by the scientists of the Mass General Cancer Center.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Cancer Discovery.

Lamivudine as anti-cancer therapy: here’s what the research says

The result obtained by administering lamivudine to patients with advanced metastatic colon cancer proved to be really promising, opening up new therapeutic possibilities in the oncology field.

To develop the study, the scientists worked on a sample of 32 patients with advanced metastatic colon cancer that continued to progress despite four lines of previous cancer treatments.

The first nine patients received the standard dose of lamivudine: “After giving them only this drug, nothing else, we saw signs of stability of the disease “, said the senior co-author David T. Tingof the Mass General Cancer Center. After adjusting the dosage four times, a further 23 patients received lamivudine therapy, proving to be highly tolerated.

They noted that nine of the 32 patients, or 28%, had disease stability or mixed response at the end of the study: "This provides evidence that an HIV drug can be repurposed as anticancer therapy in patients with metastatic cancer."Said Ting. Although the research team found no shrinkage of the tumor, the results are encouraging.

“If we see this kind of response with just one HIV drug, the next obvious test is to see what else we can achieve with HAARTor highly active antiretroviral therapyAdds Ting, referring to the standard three-drug regimen for HIV treatment.

The first hints of this unusual lamivudine trial have been noted in the past 10 years in Ting's laboratory and those of his collaborators. The team found that up to 50% of a tumor's DNA was made up of 'repetitive elements', which were previously considered 'junk DNA'. "Only the cancer cells produced these repetitive elements, not healthy cells ", Ting explained. Colorectal cancers produce copious amounts of repetitive elements, as do cancers of the esophagus, lung, and many others. These repetitive elements emit extraordinary levels of RNA that replicate in a viral-like life cycle through reverse transcription in what Ting describes to the repeater.

The feature of repetition acts much like a virus that relies on reverse transcription to replicate and move through the genome: “It is a way for tumors to modify their genome to adapt to stress “, added Ting, who had the idea to investigate whether an HIV drug, lamivudine, could interfere with this dynamic.

In their preclinical studies, Ting found that colorectal cancer cells were sensitive to lamivudine, reducing their ability to move. The team also found that the drug induced DNA damage and interferon responses, an indication that the drug triggered an inflammatory response in the cancer cells. Although not demonstrated or evaluated in this study, Ting hypothesized that combining reverse transcriptase inhibitor therapy with immunotherapy could encourage immune cells to become involved in these cancers.

Research shows that in a US population of HIV-infected patients who received lifelong antiretroviral therapy with three drugs, their incidence of colon, breast and prostate cancer was significantly lower than in the general population. Ting sensed that this type of therapy could prevent cancer or recurrence, or turn overwhelming metastatic disease into a chronic disease such as HIV. "We did the test to see if we could learn something new about cancer cell biology and in the process we found this unexpected and very encouraging result.", Concluded Ting:"The stability of the disease in such an advanced, single-agent cancer patient population is highly unusual and we hope to be able to launch a larger Phase III study with a combination of three reverse transcriptase inhibitor drugs soon. "

All that remains is to wait for the further developments of a therapy that has shown itself to be particularly promising in stopping the metastatic process of the tumor and which has the advantage of being already tested on the human body.