In Portuguese it is called trivela . In South America they called it the three-fingered shot. The most widespread name is hitting with the outside. At Barça it is beginning to be known as the Lamine Yamal pass, which may become a registered trademark.

Three of the nine assists that the winger has made in this League have been with phenomenal passes with the outside of his left boot, an art that he masters.

Lamine Yamal: “It turns out quite well for me. When I am in that part of the field I will continue doing it”

He impressed with a very long pass at the La Cerámica stadium for Raphinha to score the fifth. He cut through the Espanyol defense with a delicate genius so that Olmo opened the scoring in the derby. And on Tuesday he pulled out a pinpoint delivery out of his hat to avoid Mojica and Raíllo and for the ball to reach Raphinha, who made it 1-3.

“Right now he is the best in the world performing this action. In today’s football, only Modric comes to mind that is similar to him,” says analyst Àlex Delmás. “Lamine’s outside shot has a sensitivity and precision that only the chosen ones can execute,” says columnist and former player Joan Golobart.

“I was fascinated by the deadly beauty of the play. I give it a 9.5 in difficulty,” says Lobo Carrasco.

“It fascinated me. It is an action that leaves you satisfied football-wise but, in addition to being elegant, it is decisive. It can be classified as deadly beauty,” defines Lobo Carrasco, who was a technical extreme like Lamine Yamal now.

The fact is that sending with the outside of the end is not new to this course. Because the previous season, in the Champions League against PSG in Montjuïc, Lamine Yamal already used it… when he was 16 years old. After passing Nuno Mendes on the outside, he put the pass into the small area with the outside of his left foot for Raphinha to score 1-0. Shortly after, Araújo was sent off, Lamine Yamal was substituted and the game changed (1-4).

“He was absent from the celebration as if his pass were normal. It has grown a lot,” says Joan Golobart.

If Romário was a cartoon player (Valdano said) and Messi was a Playstation player (copyright of Wenger), Barcelona’s number 19 is a footballer who is still old enough to be playing video games rather than deciding matches in the First Division.

After the Son Moix game, TV3 asked him which button is on the console controller to make the pass with the outside. “I think it is L2,” he said, smiling but with some doubt. In the field, however, it is his preferred resource. “In the end I think it is something that works out quite well for me and I will continue doing it,” he points out. Something that Raphinha has internalized. “We understand each other very well. He knows that when I am in that part of the field 100% of the time I will do it,” he acknowledges.

“With the effect, the ball moves away from the defender and falls at the feet of the teammate,” describes Àlex Delmás

“It is a very difficult technical gesture to execute because it is the surface of the foot with which theoretically you have the least strength and precision. But what he achieves is having two skillful legs to center,” adds Delmás. “Left-handers on their feet – Golobart discovers – tend to be more creative and precise with our working leg than right-handers with theirs.”

“He does it because, despite being trapped by the touchline, he can take the initiative,” explains Carrasco. “And it adds the surprise factor. The full-back expects a dribble and the center-back believes he has time until the ball reaches his area of ​​​​the area,” explains Lobo.

The good thing is that the curve benefits the finisher. “With the spin, the ball moves away from the defender and falls at the teammate’s feet,” Delmàs and Golobart agree. Not to mention the personality it transmits. “I love that he has a certain apathy towards success. He was absent from the celebration as if his pass was part of the normality of his game, announcing more. Since the Eurocup he has grown a lot,” Golo praises him.

On a scale of difficulty, Carrasco is clear. “Vila-real’s is 7.5 or 8 because there are many free meters and he has to send the ball to a fairly large perimeter. Son Moix’s is a 9.5, for vision and precision. You can only put it like this,” he points out. And 10? I’ll save it for when I put it with the outside on the auctioneer’s head.” What no one doubts is that there will be more.