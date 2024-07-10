Spain was suffering. A goal from France in the 8th minute seemed to have put the team out of the game, while the French dominated the game. Until in the 21st minute Dani Olmo came through the middle, made a pass towards Morata that bounced off William Saliba’s leg and reached Lamine Yamal. The match was about to change.

Lamine (2) picks up the ball about 27 metres from the French goal. Morata (1) makes a run towards the wing and Olmo attacks the space towards the rival goal.

The defenders move to block the Spanish players. Lamine turns and bends his body (3) as if he were going to pass to Morata. Rabiot reads it and moves in that direction.

But Lamine plants his right foot and begins the movement that completely breaks expectations about what he was going to do.

He changes direction, leaving Rabiot on his right. He flicks the ball to his left, gaining more than a metre on the already beaten Frenchman.

With that touch he leaves the ball spinning and in the position he wants to shoot. In the following frame, broadcast in a UEFA video, the space he has created to be able to shoot can be clearly seen.

He has time to load his leg and prepare the shot with relative ease.

He strikes perfectly with the inside of his instep, accompanying the ball with his body as it travels towards the corner of the French goal.

Maignan, who was well positioned between the sticks, stretches but cannot reach.

Now we just have to wait to see who the national team’s opponent will be on Sunday in Berlin.

Credits The first four images, as well as the sixth, come from the broadcast of the match on TVE. The fifth image is from the summary of the match published by UEFA. Photo 6 is by Christina Pahnke (published on Getty Images Europe) and the seventh by Heiko Becker (on Reuters).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.