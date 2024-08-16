The Investigative Court number 3 of Mataro (Barcelona) has ordered provisional, communicated and non-bailable imprisonment for one of the four people arrested for the stabbing on Thursday Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the player FC Barcelona Lamine Yamal, while the other three detainees have been released on bail.

For two of them, the Mataró court, acting as on-call court, has ordered that they appear twice a month in court, have their passports revoked, and are prohibited from leaving the country and from coming within 300 metres of the victim and from communicating with them for one year.

Lamine Yamal's father argues.

For another of the detainees, the court has ordered a six-month ban on communication and being within 200 metres of the victim. The case remains open for attempted murder and injuries.

The four people arrested for their alleged participation in the stabbing, including the alleged perpetrator, for whom a prison sentence has been ordered, had been brought before the court this morning and had been taken at around ten in the morning from the police station in Mataro to the investigating court of this town.

The events occurred on Wednesday at around 9:00 p.m. in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró, where the victim resides, At 11:00 p.m., three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the knife attack on Nasraoui, and a fourth person was arrested on Thursday.

Lamine Yamal and his father, Mounir Nasraoui

The Mataró Local Police reported that at 9:00 p.m. they received a report of a fight in a parking lot located on Calle Painter Rafel Estrany, that upon arriving at the scene they discovered that there was a person who had several stab wounds, and that the Mossos d’Esquadra then took over the investigation of the events.

“Based on the descriptions obtained from the people who were at the scene, the local police officers were able to link the fight with another one that had taken place earlier, at 3:30 p.m., on Frank Marshall Street, so it would not be an indiscriminate incident but could have been the result of a previous fight,” the Mataró local police said in a statement.

Local Police officers then began the investigation, locating and identifying the people linked to this initial fight and, subsequently, the Mossos d’Esquadra proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrators, who had no criminal record according to sources from the Generalitat Police.

Screenshot from a video recorded by a local resident showing the intervention of the Mataró Local Police after an altercation between several men and Mounir Nasraoui, the father of FC Barcelona international player Lamine Yamal, who explains to the officers that he had been attacked. Nasraoui was subsequently stabbed and remains hospitalised at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​Can Ruti, with injuries of varying severity. Three people have been arrested by the Mossos d'Esqudra for their alleged involvement.

The father of Lamine Yamal has left this Friday the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, where he was admitted after being stabbed, after being discharged from hospital.

During his days in hospital, Mounir Nasroui has been accompanied at all times by his family and on Thursday he received a visit from Lamine Yamal, who was initially advised not to visit the hospital in order not to disrupt the normal functioning of the hospital, due to the media impact of the Barcelona footballer.

Lamine is the youngest player to debut with FC Barcelona.

With EFE.