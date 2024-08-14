Mounir Nasraoui, father of FC Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal, was stabbed on Wednesday night in a car park in Mataró (Barcelona) and was subsequently admitted to the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona. According to the information provided by the court, The Vanguard As EL PAÍS has been able to confirm, the victim was admitted in a serious condition, although he is out of danger and his life is not in danger. The Mossos d’Esquadra have confirmed the arrest of three people for attempted murder. The attackers attacked Nasraoui after having had a previous argument with him in the afternoon in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, where the man lives and which the player brought up during the Euro Cup.

Catalan police have made the arrests after collecting images and testimonies from neighbours in the area. According to sources involved in the investigation, the stabbing was a kind of revenge for a previous argument that had taken place this afternoon. Nasraoui was walking his dog when someone sprayed him with water from a balcony. An argument then broke out between these people and the father of the Barça striker, which ended with minor injuries after the intervention of the local police in Mataró. Hours later, at 9.10pm, the people who had accosted Nasraoui went to the car park where he was and stabbed him three times. The man suffered injuries to the chest and side.

Lamine Yamal, 17, grew up in the Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataró, where his father’s family had settled when they arrived in Spain from Morocco. Although the footballer now lives in La Masia, he has never forgotten Rocafonda – he celebrates his goals by making the 304 with his hands, the last three digits of his postcode (08304). Yamal became the joy of Barça last season, the image of hope for a club in crisis. And when the summer came, he reached international heights by leading, together with his friend Nico Williams, the Spanish national football team on its way to victory at the European Championship in Germany.

Lamine’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, is from Morocco. He and his family came to Spain in search of prosperity; they moved to Barcelona. There, Mounir met Sheila Ebana, a native of Equatorial Guinea. She was 16 when Lamine was born; he was 21. “I did everything possible to raise my son and my wife,” Mounir often recalls.

