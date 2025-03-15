Mounir Nasraoui, father of Lamine Yamal, surprised on his social networks with a video in which he presumes the new mural that looks on one of the walls of his house. In the painting his image is appreciated with that of the footballer, An image that has cost him a flood of criticism in networks.

In the video you can see Mounir entering his house surprised at the result of the painting. Then, after posing with her, he expresses excited in English: “Like Father Like are“(Of such a stick such a splinter).

On the wall the faces of both look, that of Mounir to the right, accompanied, to his left and smaller, of his son.

The truth is that, although it has had some support comments, the publication is full of critical comments to Mounir. “Compare yourself as a father, not as a child” Or “Work and not alive your son’s sweat”, were some of the ‘sticks’ he received in Instagram’s comments.

“Putting your face bigger than your child talks a lot about your narcissism,” recriminates another user who highlights the difference in size between the two busts.

There were also criticisms in the artistic, highlighting the finish of an illustration that did not convince some: “With the money you have you could have looked for a professional“Or” that lamine is cake, “others made fun of.

While Mounir presumed in his son’s networks, the young Lamine Yamal was seen at the WWE SmackDown event held this weekend in Badalona with Balde and Héctor Fort.