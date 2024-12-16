Lamine Yamal has a sprained right foot and will be out for three to four weeks. The footballer misses Saturday’s match against Atlético de Madrid, the Barça debut in this edition of the Copa del Rey against Barbastro and is a doubt for the Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal suffered a challenge from Yvan Neyou in the 16th minute. The Leganés midfielder hit the youth player’s right ankle, the same one for which he was out for almost a month after the injury he suffered in Belgrade. Even so, the footballer continued on the field for 50 more minutes. The club’s official statement indicates that the sprain is grade 1.

During the match against Leganés it was already seen that his feelings were not good, as he made clear on two occasions, where he even threatened to ask for a change. But he wanted to continue testing himself. And he seemed insecure. Cautious to make changes of rhythm or connect shots. So much so, that he ended up abandoning the right wing and placing himself further inside, where the one-on-one factor was lost and he could not exploit his speed and power.

Marcus Sorg decided to replace him, although he kept him on the field until the 74th minute. Sorg, the coach responsible yesterday on the Barça bench for the suspension of Hansi Flick, admitted that the forward will undergo a medical examination this Monday to find out the extent of his his ailment. A medical examination has confirmed the sprain and will keep him off the field for three to four weeks.