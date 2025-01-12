With the score against and when doubts could arise, the figure of Lamine Yamal burst in to change the game with an iconic goal, completing a magnificent maneuver by Lewandowski going to support, turning and assisting. The key to the goal is in the last touch that the young pearl makes before shooting with which she has just beaten a Mendy who is already at his limit. Their match ended with the expulsion of Szczesny, but it is so differential that with only two thirds of the match it was the best. He finished with 42 interventions, 21 of 23 in passes, five of six in dribbles, one goal and one pre-assist. Right now it is the best in the world.