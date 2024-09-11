Lamine Yamal is now one of the sensations of the football world. The young 17-year-old winger is enjoying the good times of La Roja and FC Barcelona. Barcelonawith whom he is having a very good start to the season. Asked about the player he would dream of working with in his career, the European champion with Spain gave a rather surprising answer.
During this international break, Lamine Yamal returned to his good habits. After the 0-0 draw against Serbia, the Barcelona player put in a very good performance in his team’s victory in Switzerland (4-1), culminating with a sublime assist for Joselu’s first goal. Off the field, the best young player of the last European Championship gave Spanish radio a shout-out Radio Stadium Night the name of his dream partner, a tasteful choice for the young Catalan.
And indeed, Lamine Yamal responded without hesitation that he would dream of playing under the same colors as Kevin De BruyneA partnership between the two players would undoubtedly be devastating and a dream come true for football fans, but it remains difficult to make a reality. Kevin De Bryune does not seem willing to sign for Barcelona, just as Lamine Yamal seems to have left to register his name long-term with the Blaugrana.
After an unbeaten international break with Spain, Lamine Yamal is back at Barcelona and will have to get back to work straight away. A busy schedule awaits the Blaugrana, who travel to Girona in La Liga this Sunday and then Villarreal the following week. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick’s men will be in Monaco next Thursday to begin their Champions League campaign.
