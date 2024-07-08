Lamine Yamal revealed if he would ever play for Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal, the young promise of Barcelona who has shone with Spain in the Euro 2024has ruled out ever signing for rivals Real Madrid.
The 16-year-old has shone on the right flank for a Spain side that looks more than capable of reclaiming the European crown they last lifted in 2012.
Yamal, who could line up alongside Spain teammate Nico Williams next season if Barcelona’s plans for the transfer window go well, first joined the club’s famed La Masia academy at the age of seven and quickly rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2023.
Then-coach Xavi quickly made Yamal a regular in Barcelona’s starting XI (despite concerns over the management and workload of other young talents such as Pedri and Gavi in previous years) and it didn’t take long for Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente to incorporate him into his team.
Ahead of the quarter-final clash with Germany at Euro 2024, the Spanish publication BRAND Yamal was asked to rate himself on a scale from 1 to 10 in terms of how big of a Barcelona fan he is, and the teenager quickly responded with “10” to give himself the maximum score.
Yamal was then asked if he fit the profile of a Barça player who would say “I will never play for Real Madrid”, and he gave a resounding answer: “Yes!”
Players who have crossed the Barcelona/Real Madrid line include Luis Figo, Luis Enrique, Samuel Eto’o and legendary striker Ronaldo, but Yamal’s words suggest he will remain loyal to a Barcelona side he is currently under contract with until 2026.
When Yamal turns 18, he will be eligible to sign an improved, long-term contract with Barcelona, which will likely include a €1 billion buyout clause, if previous deals signed with Pau Cubarsi and other players are anything to go by.
Yamal also spoke of his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or in the future and his joy at playing alongside Williams in the Spanish national team: “Winning the Ballon d’Or? It’s every player’s dream. I hope I can enter the competition. Being in the top three would be a dream.”
“Us [Yamal y Williams] “We have a lot in common, our positions are similar and we like the same things. We have a similar style of play. When we are not on the training pitch we always talk on WhatsApp. There is a very good vibe between the two of us.”
Asked whether he would like Williams to join Camp Nou, Yamal added: “Of course. Whoever your friend is. Everyone would like to play with their friends on their team. I hope so.”
