Berlin (dpa)

Spain national football team player Lamine Yamal believes that there is no point in comparing him to the Argentine magician Lionel Messi.

“I try to be myself,” Yamal, who turns 17 today, told Spanish newspaper Marca. “In the end, it wouldn’t be useful to compare myself to the best player in football history, because there will never be anyone like him.”

Yamal and his teammates in the Spanish national team “El Matador” are preparing to face their English counterpart “The Three Lions” tomorrow, Sunday, in the final match of the European Nations Championship “Euro 2024”, which will be hosted by the Olympic Stadium in the German capital, Berlin.

After scoring in the semi-final against France, Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to score a goal, and he is often compared to Messi.

A photo has emerged of Messi, then 20, smiling at baby Lamine Yamal while he was bathing, and the Barcelona winger said of the similarities between them: “I try to be myself so that people remember me as Lamine Yamal, that’s all.”