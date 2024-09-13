“I like to be compared to the greatest player in the history of football, but I want to be myself,” Yamal told Spanish TV station Antena 3 when asked about reports and talk linking him to the Qatar World Cup winner.

He added: “Reaching Messi’s level is impossible.”

Yamal appeared in a photo shoot with Messi in 2007 when he was just six months old, and appeared with the former Barcelona star after winning a competition.

“He passed on some of his notes to me,” Yamal said. “I still have a lot to offer.”

Yamal went on to talk about his desire to stay at Barcelona for the rest of his career, saying: “I hope I never have to leave. I want to become a legend.”