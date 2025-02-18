Lamine Yamal celebrates a hundred games at a very early age, surpassing legends like Messi at age 20 or Cristiano Ronaldo at 19.

The young Blaugrana made his debut against Betis in the 22-23 season, playing less than ten minutes, and a season later became one of the team’s biggest keys. In the total of all matches and more than 600 days since he premiered in professional football, he has scored 21 goals and has given 28 assists.

With Barcelona his performance is admirable. In the match against Rayo Vallecano (1-0) he has reached a hundred professional matches and already adds a total of 83 games played and has managed to start 59 times, add 57 victories, 11 draws, 18 goals and 14 losses. With the ‘La Roja’ shirt, he has played 17 games and scored 3 goals and 8 assists.

With 16 years he became the youngest player to score in a semifinal of the Eurocup

At 16 years and 362 days, he got what a player had never achieved before his early age. His performance in the Eurocup, in which he scored a goal and gave four assists in the seven games, scored a milestone in his career and in the competition, becoming the youngest player to score in a semifinal, consolidating himself as one of the great Soccer figures in recent years.

With regard to its record, it has a league (season 2022/2023) and a Spanish Super Cup, in addition to the Eurocup with the selection. At the individual level, adds the Golden Boy, the Kopa Trophy, is part of the ideal eleven of the Best awards and was considered the eighth best player in the world according to the Golden Ball ranking.