Happiness is never complete. And more in the culé environment, accustomed to the appearance of elements that distort the moments of placidity of the Barca team. Barcelona, ​​installed in euphoria, will visit Lisbon on Wednesday to measure Benfica (21.00 hours / Movistar+) … but the greased Flick machine threatens to gray if its star footballer, Lamine Yamal, who lives a sweet moment, is not to the maximum, something that can be altered by little food.

This past Friday began the Ramadanholiday that remembers the first revelation of the Qur’an to Muhammad and that practice all Muslims who have overcome puberty and that will last until March 30. A special month for the entire Islamite population, which must Save fasting from the sun until it getsin addition to another series of rites and precepts, such as five daily prayers oriented towards Mecca. The players are no exception and Lamine Yamal is among them. This fact has already caused that Barcelona has adopted measures For the striker to look as affected as possible due to the consequences of fasting throughout this month, key in European competition.

The great stumbling block for elite athletes in competition is that they cannot eat or hydrate during sunny hours. However, it is not a new problem in football teams. In Barcelona they lived it with Abidal, Yaya Touroé, Seydou Keita, Munir or more recently with Dembélé and Kessié. The nutritionists of the Catalan club have prepared a special plan for Lamine so that the impact is minimal. The key lies in a good distribution of meals during the permitted period.

However, the player should not have problems regarding the YoNgest of water During these next meetings. In Lisbon and on Saturday Osasuna is played at 9:00 p.m. Orientatively, on the first day of Ramadan 2025 Muslims who reside in Spain began fasting around 6:17 hours and ended shortly after 7:07 p.m. From then on the sun time is increasing daily. Already on March 29, the fast will begin at 5:30 am and will end at 7:37 p.m. It is much more worrying, the hydration during morning training.

Affects nutrition and rest

Yamal’s youth is also a factor in favor. Last Sunday he could complete the game against the Real Sociedadat a good level and without hydrating. In fact, doctors are more concerned about rest than food. They understand that making three intakes with menus that combine proteins, fats and carbohydrates It is sufficient, but they are aware that this interferes with the sleep hours that an athlete must do and with poor digestion.

Hansi FlicK loves him a hundred percent. For the German is a basic pillar and, in addition to its actions, the numbers demonstrate it. This year has already played 35 games in which he has scored 11 goals And he has given 16 assists. Of course, the last goal he scored was against Valencia in the Cup rooms (February 6) and in the League he has not marked at the Bernabéu (0-4) on October 26.

Lamine Yamal is a believer and has never hidden it. His grandmother Fatimawho educated him in Islam, on more than one occasion. “He asked him to enter the field every time he said: ‘Oh Allah, help me and protéme me of the people of the unbelievers’. And that’s why he makes that gesture with his hands, praying ».

Yamal shares prayers with Ansu Fatiwhich also professes the same religion. In fact, on a visit from the Spanish team to Qatar in 2022 he did not hesitate to dress with Kafeya to go out during the day off. And during the Spanish Super Cup dispute, this last January in Saudi Arabia, he took the opportunity to Visit the Meccasomething that Lamine Yamal could not do for being a minor and not being accompanied by their parents.

In tonight’s game, the case of Lamine Yamal will not be the only one. Benfica has four players who will also be affected: Orkun Kokçu, Kerem Akturboglu, Zeki Amdouni and Adrian Bajami. Keep in mind that Ramadan is a sacred practice that cannot be broken except for very justified exceptions, almost all of them due to medical causes, which put health, pregnancies or lactation at risk.