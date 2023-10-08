Lamine Yamal, Barcelona winger, has become the youngest player to score a goal in the history of the Spanish League, scoring against Granada this Sunday at 16 years and 87 days old.

Yamal, who made it 2-1 at half-time in the match being played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes, surpasses the mark of the Cameroonian footballer Fabrice Olinga, who scored for Málaga in 2012 at the age of 16 years and 98 days against the Celtic in Balaídos.

The young Spanish international made his debut with the Barcelona first team on April 29 in a match against Betis and this season he has participated in all EA Sports LaLiga matches, five of them as a starter.

Below are Iker Muniain, who scored for Athletic at 16 years and 289 days; Ansu Fati, who scored for Barcelona at the age of 16 years and 304 days; and Xisco Nadal, who scored with Villarreal at 16 years and 353 days.

What is the record in Colombian soccer?

The youngest player to score a goal in the Colombian League is still in force: Fernando Uribe, today a member of Millonarios, has the record: He scored on April 23, 2003 against Cortuluá, playing for Atlético Huila, at 15 years and 112 days old.

The second on that list also achieved it around the same time, and also playing for Huila: he did it Harold Romaña, on October 6, 2002, in the victory against Envigado. Romaña was 15 years and 236 days old.

The third ands Jhon Jáder Durán, who scored for Envigado on August 31, 2019 in a 3-3 draw against Águilas Doradas. The current Aston Villa player was 15 years and 261 days old.

