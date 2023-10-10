Barcelona (dpa)

Spanish club Barcelona announced that its rising star, Lamin Yamal, is suffering from a thigh injury. But Barcelona confirmed that the injury will not prevent its young star from joining the Spanish national team during the two matches against Scotland next Thursday, and against Norway next Sunday in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, provided that he passes the medical evaluation that he will undergo by the medical staff of his country’s national team.

Yamal, 16 years old, became the youngest player to score a goal for Spain, after scoring against Georgia last month. Earlier, it was confirmed that Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was absent from the France national team during the match against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, in addition to the friendly match against Scotland, due to injury. Kounde suffers from a knee ligament injury that he suffered during his team Barcelona’s match against Granada yesterday, Sunday. Barcelona’s injured list includes Pedri, Frankie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, and Rafinha.