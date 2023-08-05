After Dembélé’s departure to Paris Saint Germain, there is no doubt that Raphinha will be the man who will occupy the starting position on the far right. A part, Ferran Torres would be the other player who could go alternating the position with the Brazilian. That of the Spaniard is an option that cannot be ruled out, although Xavi has shown that he thinks more of Ferran as an alternative to the attack point. With these conditions, the option of Lamine Yamal does nothing more than take integers, the confidence of the natural technician from Terrasa in La Masía is gigantic. The technicians of the Blaugrana academy think of the young player as an alternative in the future of Barça.
The trainers agree that the young player can play both as a false nine and as a right winger, but if they have to choose a position it is “7”. One of the coaches who knows Lamine Yamal best, Albert Puig has been consulted by Diario Sport, the coach explains that in Infantil B: “we only had a pure center forward and when he was not available Lamine played. But, for me, His best position is on the far right”.
Albert Puig also understands that: “he can overflow naturally, he intuits when he has to open up and when to receive inside. It also benefits him to have a more advanced striker who with his movements allows him to decide whether to seek assistance, drive or even finish off a shot”.
For more news on the current situation of FC Barcelona
“Lamine is not a specialist in a specific play. He has a huge range of actions that allows him to be very complete, since he is a magnificent passer, a great diversifier and a spectacular finisher”, concludes Puig.
What virtues does it have?
The needs that the team has had have meant that Yanal has played in the axis of the offensive zone. One of the coaches who has placed the youngster in this position is Iván Carrasco, who has been the coach of the Barça Cadet for the past two seasons. This coach has also spoken to Sport: “Guiu has been out for many weeks and Lamine replaced him by playing the role of false 9”.
And in these performances Lamine Yamal shines because according to this coach: “he is very creative and being able to get closer to the inside allowed him to come into play a lot and improve all offensive actions.” Even with all this, Carrasco thinks that his best position on the pitch is on the right wing, although “he is not a pure winger, he is a very special player, with details of genius, with a natural talent that allows him to be very quick to head”
Iván Carrasco says that “his change of pace kills you, he stops and accelerates when he touches. In addition, his first control is exquisite, with this control he has sometimes already surpassed his defender”. “His decision-making is excellent and we must add to this that in the area where others suffer he is very cold and never gets nervous.”
What aspects to improve?
Those who have seen Yamal grow in football warn that the 16-year-old player has a huge margin for improvement, he has no ceiling. The physical aspect is something to be developed by the player. Carrasco understands that “currently, his body does not allow him to sometimes execute ideas from his brain. Over time, when he adds adult strength, his explosiveness and acceleration are going to be lethal.”
Lamine Yamal’s dominant leg is his left foot but according to Albert Puig: “he is not a closed left-footed player, he will not avoid playing with his right hand when the situation calls for it, in fact in shooting situations he does not hesitate when he has to shoot with his less skilled leg ”. Even so, the young attacker is far from being ambidextrous, to which Iván Carrasco points out that he “will continue to improve his effectiveness with this leg. In more comfortable contexts he didn’t need her, now he does.
The defensive aspect is something to improve “In youth A he has improved a lot and with me in Cadet A he already showed me that he knows how to be a good defender”, explains Iván Carrasco, who explains it as follows: “When he wants to steal the ball He looks his rival in the eye and is capable of stealing the ball from him”. Even so, everyone agrees that defensive involvement in modern football is a key aspect and that he will have to work.
#Lamine #Yamal #Xavis #chosen
Leave a Reply