The Barça striker, Lamine Yamal, has been absent from the previous session on Monday to the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Atlético de Madrid. He did not jumped to the playing field of the Ciutat Sportive Joan Gamper by caution. During the match against Las Palmas, the 17 -year -old extreme received a hard stomp in the 59th minute, the most harmed area being insisted.

In fact, the footballer himself shared after the meeting a Story On Instagram in which the bloody sock was seen as a result of the blow received in a nail. The Rocafonda ironized with the fact that the referee did not point at anything for that action and added some emoticons of laughter: “It is not missing.”

The Story that Lamine Yamal shared in which her bloody foot is seen. Instagram Lamine Yamal

Although his absence suggests that it could be doubt for the duel in Montjuïc on Tuesday, in the club they want Saturday. After training, Hansi Flick is expected to give more details about the press conference.