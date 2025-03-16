LaLiga chose Lamine Yamal as the best player of the Atlético de Madrid match – FC Barcelona. The young Barca signed 2-3 from the front, the goal that definitely turned the duel already with the stopwatch facing the end.

“We are very happy because the most important thing was to get the three points,” said smiling minutes after the epic Barca victory. Yamal appeared in Dazn a few minutes later the usual and explained happy: “We were in the locker room celebrating it all together, that now we go with the selections, we wanted to spend some time together because we are very happy.”

Lamine Yamal

“We have put ourselves leaders with one game less, we have hit the table”

Barça gave the league a bundle with the comeback against a direct rival like Atlético already in the final stretch of the championship and the players seemed very aware of it. “The game was very important because winning we have become leaders with one less game, we have hit the table,” Lamine Yamal certified.

Lamine did not hesitate to comment on her outstanding performance in the Metropolitan. “I was clear that I was going to mark in matches in important matches. The team has needed me and I have score on 2-3, I am very happy, ”he reiterated.

Finally, the MVP of the party tried to reason about the reaction of Barça, capable of turning the score after losing twenty minutes to the end. “In the end, of the rage and the impotence we felt because we were not comfortable we have brought out the best we have had, our best face,” he said.