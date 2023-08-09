Yesterday and as has become a tradition, Barcelona took over Joan Gamper, beating Tottenham in a duel that was not easy and was resolved after the match ended. At the end of the game, as it usually is for the culé team, it was a party to present the squad and after the victory there are positive vibes that the team will be able to compete in a very good way.
The great protagonist of the match was the young Lamine Yamal, who at the time of the defeat, Xavi decided to release onto the field, being a timely decision. The 16-year-old, considered the new great pearl of La Masía, gave a party of his quality, showing that he is different, that despite being a child, he has the conditions to be part of the first team squad that will add too much to the culé cause
Lamine has many conditions, he is a guy with neat technique, physical power, (at least in speed), it is normal that at his age he does not have great musculature and he has the nerve and courage to face his rivals without discrepancy. Even so, with all these virtues, it will be very important to be calm with the player’s future, since no one should forget that he is a 16-year-old boy (he still has two years to go before he can have a car license), and that just like yesterday it shone, in the future it will pass at night, it is part of its growth and patience will be key.
