The football player’s 36-year-old father is said to have got into an argument with residents who allegedly threw water at him from a balcony. Nasraoui was walking his dog. The police intervened. The knife attack took place later that evening.

According to the police, three suspects were taken into police custody at around 11 p.m. They are currently being questioned at the Mataró police station. The search for a fourth suspected perpetrator is continuing intensively. The investigators want to question the victim and witnesses “as soon as possible” in order to clarify the circumstances of the attack.

Lamine Yamal, who was voted the most popular player in Spain at the European Championships, started playing football in the working-class suburb of Rocafonda, where his father and his 73-year-old grandmother, who is from Morocco, live. When Yamal was successful at the European Championships, he made a gesture with his hands that expressed the number “304”, the last digits of the postcode of his Rocafonda district in Mataró (08304).

