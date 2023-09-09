Football at the club level has been stopped because we are in the national team break because the teams are looking to get a place in the next Euro 2024. One of the teams that still has to get that place is the team coached by Luis de la Fuente who was facing the Georgia team today in a qualifying match for the Eurocup.
The game was going to start and Spanish dominance was going to be clear, already in the first two minutes the VAR was going to review a possible penalty favorable to Spain but that finally was not. The Spanish team had to wait 20 minutes to open the can through Álvaro Morata, from there it was going to be a point of no return for the Spanish team and there were three more goals that fell to the Georgia team in the first half, Kvirkvelia, Dani Olmo and Morata were again going to be the ones who increased the rent. This storm of goals by the Spanish team was not going to be the most talked about today, in minute 44 the earliest debut of a player for the Spanish team was made official, Lamine Yamal, who was called up by Luis de la Fuente after he stood out with FC Barcelona and that with 16 years and 57 days, surpassing his clubmate Gavi.
At the beginning of the second half, the Georgian national team was going to gather forces and they were going to reduce the distance on the scoreboard and they were going to score four to one. Even so, the Spaniards continued to do their thing scoring goals. Álvaro Morata would also be the protagonist of this match by scoring a hat trick, although the news of the day was going to be, as we have previously mentioned, the debut of the young Lamine Yamal. Not only was the young debutant of the Spanish team going to certify his debut, but he was going to do it in the best possible way, scoring a goal
The game was going to end with a crushing victory for the Georgian team and that was how Luis de la Fuente’s men were going to get second place in Group A for the qualifier for Euro 2024.
