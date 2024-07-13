The Euro 2019 sensation celebrated his 17th birthday with one dream in mind: to become a European champion at the age of 17 years and one day.
Lamine Yamal, the young star of European football and prodigious Barcelona player, spoke about his personal and professional development, his experiences at the European Championship and his vision for the final against England.
Since March, when Yamal gave his first in-depth interview, he has experienced a remarkable evolution. “I have changed a lot, both as a person and in my way of playing. I have grown in self-confidence and in the physical aspect. I am very happy with the change I have made,” said Yamal.
One of Yamal’s highlights of the Euros was his goal against France. “They sent me the goal so many times that it felt like it wasn’t mine,” he recalls with a laugh. He described the play precisely: “Dani takes it, pins the centre-back and Alvaro gives it to him, but he doesn’t take it. It falls to me, I try to pin the opponent and I hit it looking for the top corner. And it was a goal.”
Yamal attributes his skill and audacity on the field to his childhood playing in the street. “That’s where the idea of looking one way and coming out the other comes from. That’s where you learn,” he explained. His friends from the Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataró are “freaking out” about his performance, a feeling shared by all of Spain.
Looking ahead to the final against England, Yamal showed his ambition: “A dream final, especially with England in front. Everyone wants to play games like that. Now we want the cup to end in Spain.” At just 17 years old, Lamine could become the youngest European champion, an unprecedented milestone.
In the moments before the final, Yamal especially remembered his parents, who always supported him. “They suffered a lot with me. They were always by my side. When I beat France, I liked to imagine how happy they must have been,” he said, emotionally.
Yamal stressed the importance of unity in the team and the influence of key figures such as Rodri and Morata. “Rodri is the best in his position, a very important piece. Without him, every game would be crazy, there would be no control.” He also highlighted the trust placed in him by national team manager Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez.
Looking at the future
Despite being compared to Lionel Messi, Yamal prefers to be recognised by his own name. “I try to be Lamine. Comparing yourself to the best player in history is not going to help you because I will never be like him.” With his feet firmly on the ground and a focused mindset, Lamine Yamal is ready to make his mark on football history.
Lamine Yamal is not only a promising youngster in Spanish football, but a reality that is here to stay. With a combination of talent, humility and ambition, he is destined for great things. And as he himself says, “it took a while, but everyone who gets on board is welcome.”
