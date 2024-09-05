Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle the football world with his precocious talent. At 17 years and 53 days old, the FC Barcelona winger has made history by becoming the youngest player to be nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or. This achievement places Lamine on an elite list of players who, at their young age, are already considered among the best in the world. Last season was the definitive explosion of the young talent, who at just 16 years old established himself as one of the brightest promises of world football. Now, with one more year of experience and having been key in Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Lamine aims to continue breaking barriers.
Not only does this nomination represent a milestone in his career, but it also breaks a previous record set by Kylian Mbappé. The French forward, now a Real Madrid player, held the title of the youngest player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or, earning his first nomination in 2017 at 18 years and 293 days. However, Lamine has managed to snatch that record from him, setting a new standard for precocity in modern football.
Lamine has had a remarkable season, with 16 direct goal contributions for FC Barcelona and a leading role in the Spanish national team, with whom he won the European Championship, providing one goal and four assists in seven games. These achievements have catapulted him into the elite of European football and made him a strong contender to compete for a place in the top 10 of this award, although surpassing the historic seventh position that Mbappé achieved in his first nomination will be a considerable challenge.
Lamine’s record also comes at a time of transition in world football, as for the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or. Lamine Yamal’s rise symbolises a new era in football, where new stars are emerging to take over from those who dominated the last decade.
However, the record of being the youngest Ballon d’Or nominee may not be the last for Lamine. He still has his eye on the title of youngest winner of the award, an honour currently held by Ronaldo Nazário, who won the award at the age of 21 years and 3 months when he was playing for FC Barcelona. If Lamine continues his meteoric rise, it would not be far-fetched to think that he could reach that record in the coming years as well.
Ultimately, Lamine Yamal is forging a unique path in football history, and his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or is just the beginning of what promises to be a career full of success and records. The world of football has its eyes on him, and it seems that history is on his side.
More news about FC Barcelona
#Lamine #Yamal #youngest #player #history #nominated #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply