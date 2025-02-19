Barça striker Lamine Yamal has granted an interview with Sports World in which the Barca news, the moment of the team, its situation in the club and the arbitration controversy that is being talked about in recent weeks. On this last issue, Rocafonda’s is clear: “I think Real Madrid and Atlético cannot complain about the referees.”

The young 17 -year -old footballer recalled that “in the Copa del Rey to Madrid the referees first favored him and then against Osasuna they say they are against him.” In Lamine’s opinion, the members “try to do their best” and see that “maybe parties such as Alavés-Leganés do not speak so much there are the best more controversial actions.” “It’s a very difficult job because someone will always complain,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that in the costumes there is no talk of the letter that Real Madrid made carrying the arbitration estate: “As it is nothing of Barça, it is nothing of the club, it is nothing of our fans, because we do not interests. It is the Federation that will know what it has to do. ”

As for the moment of the culé set, the Barcelona attacker considers that the key is “to think that we are the best and that we are the ones who play best”: “I also believe that we are.” In this sense, Lamine Yamal also thinks that this year “it can be the year” to conquer more titles, beyond the Super Cup: “It is seen that everyone wants to win, that it is with enthusiasm.”

“There is only one team in Champions more favorite than us, which is Liverpool, because it was first. In the league we are going first at the moment. It depends on us everything, ”said Mataró.

Precisely about the recovery of the leadership indicated that what has allowed the comeback is “to think about taking out the three points”: “The victories that give you the league are those of 1-0, such as lightning, and try to add.”

As regards its continuity in the Barca entity, Lamine Yamal makes it clear that “nobody doubts how I am as culé and what I love this club”, a team that you think owes it to “everything.” Thus, it is optimistic for renewal: “If the two parties want something to happen, it will happen.” And he set a date: “In July, when it starts the following year it will be resolved and everyone will see it.” At the same time, the striker argues that if he reached someone from his surroundings to leave Barça they would not even tell him.