The WWE, the great Wrestling World show, started its European tour in Spain on Saturday in Badalona, ​​where in addition to the big fighters the Barça players shone Lamine Yamal, Balde and Héctor Fort With a star appearance in the stands.

It was in full show when the cameras captured the three players of the Blaugrana club in the Badalona Olympic stands, An image that unleashed madness in the pavilion.

With a broad smile, Lamine Yamal posed with the WWE champion belt In an iconic image that will never be erased from the memory of the great wrestling fans.

But it was not the only prominent moment of futblists, because Lamine Yamal himself posed in a viral photo on social networks with nothing more and nothing less than Triple hthe legendary exluchador who now assumes the role of executive of the great American fighting company.

The players could also be seen with Randy Orton and his recognized maneuver, the RKO, which Lamine Yamal recorded with her mobile leaving another iconic legend image like the one that LeBron James himself left one day.

Lamine has enjoyed a deserved rest after the great performance in the Champions League before the transcendental league duel against Atlético de Madrid this Sunday, the last fire test before the selection stop.