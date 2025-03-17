The canterano was the beginning and end of the entire offensive game. With 89 interventions, he was the attacker who participated the most. Almost one per minute and bending those of Griezmann (45), for example. When the team could not connect with the media, they looked for him to generate and, from there, he got three centers, a key pass and six good dribbles. And of course, the goal that materialized the Barca comeback. It has the gift of appearing in the big days. We must also highlight the impact of Ferran, which, playing only 23 minutes and giving only 16 ball touches, got two decisive goals. His mentality has changed completely.