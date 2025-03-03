The world of sport is pending of the Laureus 2025 Awards and, in this edition, Spain has a broad representation of nominated among which Lamine Yamal and Aitana Bonmatí stand out. To them are added other names such as Marc Márquez, Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish male soccer team, Real Madrid and Barça female.

Lamine Yamal has been nominated for the category of revelation athlete of the year, a recognition that comes after a brilliant season for the footballer, who, despite his youth, has proven to be one of the most promising talents in the world sports scene.

Aitana Bonmatí and Lamine Yamal

The best athlete of the year and the best discovery of the year

Lamine Yamal was part of the Spanish team that was crowned champion of the Eurocup, where her ability to create plays and her ability to score goals encouraged her nomination. The Blaugrana will compete with other talents such as athlete Julien Alfred, Bayer Leverkusen, swimmer Summer Mcintosh, sprinter Letsile Tebogo and basketball player Victor Wembanyama.

On the other hand, Aitana Bonmatí, the Barça midfielder and the Spanish team, is again on the radar of the Laureus, this time as a candidate for best athlete of the year.

The Catalan player has conquered all possible titles with Barça: the League, the Champions, the Queen Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. His success does not stop with his club, since with the Spanish team he has won the Nations League and has played his first Olympic Games.

In its category, it will compete with great female sports figures such as Simone Biles, Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone athletes and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.

Spanish tennis is also present with Carlos Alcaraz, who competes for the award for best athlete of the year with Max Verstappen, Tadej Pogacar, Leon Marchand and Mondo Duplantis.

In the world return of the year is Marc Márquez, who returns to the cast of nominated for his season in MotoGP with Gresini and competes with Rebeca Andrade, Caeleb Dressel, Ariarne Titmus, the skier Lara Gut-Berami and the Critast Rishabh Pant player.

Best team of the year

As for collective nominations, the Spanish male soccer team, Real Madrid and Barça female are the candidates to win the award for the best team of the year. The Boston Celtics, the Formula 1 McLaren team and the United States basketball selection are also nominated.

The next winners of the Laureus Awards will be known at the ceremony that will be held in Madrid, at the Palacio de Cibeles on April 21.