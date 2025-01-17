Lamine Yamal He starred in the rout against Betis this Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey (5-1) in what is surely his best performance with FC Barcelona, ​​an exhibition that has drawn praise from his childhood idol, Neymar, while breaking precocity records for Leo Messi. At the same time, more and more people see the similarities between the talented Catalan winger and the two former players of the Barça team.

At 17 years and 187 days old, Messi had played seven games, two as a starter, without any goals scored. On the other hand, the Rocafonda winger accumulates 75 games, 52 as a starter, with a balance of 16 goals and 19 assists.

The beginnings of Messi and Lamine Yamal have certain similarities. Both are left-footed, occupy a similar position, have trained at La Masia and have chosen the number ’19’ when landing in the first team. There are also gestures by the student that remind us of the teacher, such as the Catalan’s goal in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid, a diagonal defined with a pass tight to the net, patented at the Camp Nou by the Argentine, who also scored a goal very similar to the white team.

However, the Spanish international has pointed out Neymar Jr on more than one occasion as his great childhood idol. The influence of the current player of the Al-Hilal emerges in the palette of technical resources, impudence and imagination of the teenage star of FC Barcelona.

Against Betis, Lamine Yamal raised the bar a little higher. He scored a goal and provided an assist, but the VAR also denied him another goal and an assist for two millimeter offsides. Furthermore, he starred in the counterattack that It led to the third goal of the night, the work of Raphinha.

“You are very Brazilian. Dance, crack,” Neymar wrote on his Instagram account, attaching a photo of the pearl of the Barça team.

Among players in the five major European leagues aged 20 or younger, Lamine Yamal leads in shots on goal (1.45), dribbles attempted (8.99), assists (0.53) and recoveries in the final third of the game. field (0.7). In addition, he is the second who averages the most goals (0.4) and makes the most key passes per game (0.93).

A performance that has a very direct impact on the operation of the equipment directed by Hansi Flick. In fact, Barça’s decline in November and December coincided with the winger’s absence due to an injury to his right ankle, in the same way that his comeback has catapulted Barcelona.





Since Lamine’s return, Barça has been proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Athletic (0-2) and Real Madrid (2-5), and has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey with a new win against Betis (5-1). The Catalan winger has scored in all three gamesan unprecedented streak in his budding career.

Blessed by Neymar and an outstanding student of Messi, Lamine Yamal is already, at 17 years old, one of the best in the world. And its story has only just begun.