Mounir Nasraoui, the father of promising FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is recovering after being stabbed in the early hours of Wednesday night in Mataró (Barcelona). The Mossos d’Esquadra began an operation from that moment to find those responsible and have now announced the arrest of a fourth person.

The new suspect was arrested at 11am on Thursday, Barcelona time, and was taken to the Mossos d’Esqudra police station in Mataró awaiting judicial proceedings, according to the Efe agency.

There is still no medical report on the health of Lamine Yamal’s father

Lamine Yamal’s father remains hospitalised at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​Can Ruti, with injuries of varying severity, although his life is not in danger.

Screenshot from a video recorded by a local resident showing an intervention by the Mataró Local Police following an altercation between several men and Mounir Nasraoui, the father of FC Barcelona international player Lamine Yamal. Photo:Hassan El Harrak/EFE

According to sources from the Mossos, the events occurred at around 9:00 p.m. in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró (Barcelona), where the victim lives, and at 11:00 p.m. three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the knife attack on Nasraoui, to whom a fourth person was added on Thursday.

So far, the Can Ruti hospital has not provided any medical report on the progress of Mounir Nasraoui. He is believed to have suffered two stab wounds to the abdomen.

A video recorded by local residents is circulating on social media, showing an intervention by the Mataró Local Police following an altercation between several men and Mounir Nasraoui, who explains to the officers that he had been attacked.

Nasraoui was stabbed hours after this incident, so it is suspected that the knife attack was related to the previous altercation.

The Mataró Local Police reported that at 9:00 p.m. they received a report of a fight in a car park on Calle Pintor Rafel Estrany. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that there was a person with several stab wounds, and that the Mossos d’Esquadra then took over the investigation of the events.

Lamine Yamal Photo:EFE

“Based on the description obtained from the people who were at the scene, the local police officers were able to link the fight with another that had occurred yesterday at 3:30 p.m. on Frank Marshall Street, so it would not be an indiscriminate incident but could have been the result of a previous fight,” said a statement from the Mataró Local Police.

He added that local police officers carried out the investigation, located and identified the people linked to this initial fight and that the Mossos d’Esquadra proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrators.

With Efe

