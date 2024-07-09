Straight

From Jesús Navas to Lamine Yamal, a night of records for Spain in Munich. But while Navas has left behind the longevity records of Fritz Walter and Gunnar Gren, Lamine has erased the precocious record of the most famous of football’s kings: Pelé.

2 Unai Simon, Cucurella, Jesus Navas (Daniel Vivian, min. 57), Laporte, Nacho, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams (Martin Zubimendi, min. 93), Rodrigo, Dani Olmo (Merino, min. 76), Fabian and Morata (Oyarzabal, min. 76) 1 Mike Maignan, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, William Saliba, Koundé, Theo Hernández, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kante (Griezmann, min. 62), Rabiot (Camavinga, min. 62), Ousmane Dembélé (Giroud, min. 78), Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani (Bradley Barcola, min. 62) Goals 0-1 min. 8: Randal Kolo Muani. 1-1 min. 20: Lamine Yamal. 2-1 min. 24: Dani Olmo. Referee Slavko Vincic Yellow cards Jesus Navas (min. 13), Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 60), Camavinga (min. 89) and Lamine Yamal (min. 90)

On November 14, 2009, Jesús Navas made his debut in the national team jersey in Madrid. It was a friendly against Messi and Maradona’s Argentina and La Roja was preparing to reach the top of the world in South Africa. Two years earlier, on July 13, 2007, Lamine Yamal was born in Barcelona. The two, together in the legendary Bayern Munich stadium, against the powerful France of the famous Mbappé, dressed in a record-breaking Euro Cup semi-final.

Jesús Navas, at 38 years and 231 days, became the oldest player (on the field) to play in a semi-final of a European Championship and a World Cup. He erased the record shared by Fritz Walter (Germany) and Gunnar Gren (Sweden) who both faced each other at 37 years and 236 days in the 1958 World Cup. It was precisely at the World Cup in Sweden that the legend of a certain Pelé was born. At 17 years and 244 days, the King had become the youngest player to play in a semi-final of a major tournament. The Canarinha’s rival was France. The record for the player with the most World Cups in history was broken by Lamine Yamal: 16 years and 362 days and a starter. For those who are fond of coincidences, France was also on the path of the aspiring player to become a footballer of the era.

In Lamine Yamal’s present: football. And more records, of course. As if memory is also a thing of the young, the striker of the Roja remembered his past in La Rojita. On May 30th of last year, in the semi-final of the European Under-17 against France, the Barça player took the ball lying on the right wing, headed diagonally and, before entering the area, drew a beautiful and precise shot into the top corner. It was his eighth and last goal with the Under-17s, from then on, a duel with the Under-19s and straight to the absolute team.

More information

Lamine Yamal seems to have a different way of measuring time, or at least a different way of processing the stages of maturation. In just over a year, the Barça player went from the semi-final of a European Under-17 to the semi-final of the European Championship with the senior team. And to celebrate a new coincidence, Lamine had no better idea than to (practically) copy his goal with the Under-17s. This time, he took the ball on the edge of the crescent. He made the same gesture to erase his marker, also to aim at the goal. The shot, even more beautiful and even more precise, nailed itself into the top corner. And, in passing, another record for the collection: the youngest player to score in a major tournament, Pelé back on the second step of the podium (17 years and 239 days). Rabiot was watching the action in the foreground.

Rodri and Merino celebrate Spain’s qualification for the final. Hassan Ammar (AP) Kylian Mbappe after France’s elimination. In the background, Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain’s passage to the final. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) Nacho celebrates Spain’s victory in front of a sad-faced Kylian Mbappe. Antonio Calanni (AP) The Spanish players celebrate their qualification for the final after beating France in the semi-finals. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) A defeated Antoine Griezmann, after France was eliminated from the European Championship; behind him, euphoria from the Spanish players. Lisi Niesner (REUTERS) Kylian Mbappé, during the second half. Antonio Calanni (AP) Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon cuts off a move by Kylian Mbappé. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I) Dayot Upamecano and Mikel Oyarzabal fight for the ball. Matthias Schrader (AP) France goalkeeper Mike Maignan clears the ball from Nico Williams during the second half of the semi-final between Spain and France. Matthias Schrader (AP) Spain midfielder Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring the second goal against France. Alberto Estevez (EFE) Dani Olmo celebrates with Alvaro Morata the second goal of the Spanish national team. Alex Livesey (Getty Images) Dani Olmo’s shot hits French defender Kounde in the play that led to Spain’s second goal. Alex Grimm (Getty Images) Kylian Mbappé and Marc Cucurella fight for the ball. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I) Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente gives instructions to his players from the sidelines. Michaela Stache (REUTERS) French coach Didier Deschamps during the semi-final. Heiko Becker (REUTERS) Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against France. Bradley Collyer – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images) Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against France. Matthias Schrader (AP) Lamine’s shot that opened the scoring. Christina Pahnke – sampics (Getty Images) Shot with which Lamine Yamal tied the match against France. Matthias Schrader (AP) Mike Maignan stretches in vain on Lamine Yamal’s goal. Heiko Becker (REUTERS) Randal Kolo Muani opens the scoring for France. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) Spain striker Lamine Yamal escapes from Adrien Rabiot. Alberto Estevez (EFE) Randal Kolo Muani, in the play that opened the scoring for the French team. Heiko Becker (REUTERS) Rodri and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. Antonio Calanni (AP) Spain’s starting eleven for the Euro 2024 semi-final. Angelika Warmuth (REUTERS) France’s starting eleven. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) General view of the Munich stadium in the moments before the semi-final between France and Spain. Angelika Warmuth (REUTERS) Lamine Yamal applauds the Spanish fans gathered at the Munich stadium. RONALD WITTEK (EFE) Warm-up round of the Spanish team in the moments before the semi-final in Munich. Michaela Stache (REUTERS) Kylian Mbappe warms up at the Munich stadium. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) Rondo of the French players before the match. Heiko Becker (REUTERS) Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pedri, upon their arrival on the pitch of the stadium where the semi-final is being held. Annegret Hilse (REUTERS) The Spanish national team players chatting before the match.

MOHAMED MESSARA (EFE) Players from the Spanish national team inspect the pitch upon their arrival at the stadium in Munich.

MOHAMED MESSARA (EFE) A Spanish fan at the Munich stadium where the semi-final between Spain and France is taking place. Leonhard Simon (REUTERS) A French fan at the Munich stadium. Clemens Bilan (EFE)

The French midfielder did not learn his lesson from the German national team. Lamine was challenged by the Germans: “He has no experience in a duel at this level,” Nagelsmann said beforehand. This time it was Rabiot who spoke out: “If Lamine Yamal wants to play in the final, he will have to do more than he has done so far.” While Lamine remained silent against Germany, both beforehand and in goal, this time he spoke out on social media – “Move quietly, only speak when it is time to say checkmate,” he posted on his Instagram – he did the same on the pitch.

Navas’ partner on the right wing, Lamine makes up for his absence in defence with his presence in attack. He was careless in blocking Mbappé in the play that ended with Kolo Muani’s goal, which was decisive in tying the game. De la Fuente did not want to touch anything. To replace the suspended Carvajal, Navas. To help the Sevilla native in the coverage, Lamine Yamal. “It’s not that I trust Jesús Navas, it’s that he’s the best,” the coach had anticipated. And that’s what happened in Munich. No inventions in defence, all power in attack.

Jesús Navas had his record, as did Lamine Yamal, who was named best player against France. Although Yamal’s achievements are seen as much more than a record, he is on the verge of becoming a football legend. If not, just ask Pelé’s records.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.