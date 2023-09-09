Bratislava (AFP)

Portugal is on the verge of qualifying for the European Cup finals scheduled to be held in Germany “summer 2024”, by defeating runner-up Slovakia 1-0 at the latter’s home in Bratislava, while the best Moroccan Spaniard, Lamine Jamal, became the youngest player and scorer in Spain’s history during its landslide victory over Georgia. 7-1.

Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrated his 29th birthday by scoring the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute. Fernandes told the Portuguese channel RTP, “We knew that the matter would be complicated, but we succeeded in taking over the reins of the match, and we needed to take possession of the game.” Ball, and be patient.

Portugal, which achieved its fifth consecutive victory since the start of the qualifiers, raised its score to 15 points, moving it 5 points behind Slovakia, and the latter is chasing Luxembourg, which also has 10 points, by beating Iceland 3-1.

Portugal is facing an easy test in Faro against Luxembourg, which lost at home to the European “Seleção” 6-0 on March 26, including a brace by Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, played his 201st match at the international level (a record), but he was not effective throughout the ninety minutes.

Ronaldo, 38 years old, the Saudi Al-Nasr star, received a yellow card, after a strong contact with Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and he will miss his team’s next match against the Luxembourg national team, due to the accumulation of cards, against which he scored 11 goals in 11 matches.

The promising Barcelona star, the Moroccan winger Lamine Gamal, wrote his name in the history of the Spanish national team by scoring a goal from the “seven” victory over his Georgian counterpart in his homeland 7-1, in the first group competitions.

The Spanish team raised its score to 6 points from three matches, 9 points behind Scotland, which leads with the full score (15 from 5 matches), after its great victory over Cyprus 3-0 away from home, and Scotland had beaten Spain 2-0 on March 28.

Jamal’s achievement was overshadowed by the brilliance of Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who scored three goals (22, 40 and 66), after the former became, at the age of 16 years and 57 days, the youngest player in history to defend the colors of Spain, and the youngest scorer in his ranks by concluding the scoring festival in the 74th minute. After a pass from Nico Williams, a replacement for the also injured Marco Asensio, who scored the sixth goal “68”.

Jamal replaced Dani Olmo, who was injured 6 minutes after scoring the third goal (38), after Georgian defender Solomon Kverkvelia had accidentally scored against his team (27), and Georgia scored a face-saving goal through the “substitute” Watford English player Giorgi. Chakvetadze «49».

Jamal told the Spanish channel TDP, “I am very happy with my debut and my goal. It is a dream. I am living in a dream now. I am very happy, and I must thank my teammates and the coach for the trust he gave me, and I thank everyone who helped me on this path.” .

Jamal broke the previous record for the youngest player to wear a Spain shirt, which was held by his Barcelona teammate Javi, as he made his debut against Georgia in 2021 at the age of 17 years and 62 days, noting that he also held the record for the youngest scorer when he scored in June 2022 against the Czechs. In the European Nations League at the age of 17 years and 304 days.

Jamal became Barcelona’s youngest player ever to participate in the Spanish League in April when he participated as a substitute at the age of 15 years and nine months with the Spanish champions against Real Betis.