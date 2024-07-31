Lamezia Terme, earthquake of intensity 3.3 located at a depth of 14 kilometers. Yesterday there was another shock of 3.5 in the area of ​​Vibo Valentia

At around 9.45 this morning, Wednesday 31 July, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the area of Lamezia Termein the province of Catanzaro. The earthquake, distinctly felt by the population, resulted in a depth of 14 kilometers. There does not appear to be any damage to people or things. The municipalities of Lamezia Terme, Platania, Gizzeria, Feroleto Antico, Pianopoli are those closer at the epicentre of the earthquake, given that they are located within a radius of 10 kilometres from the point always reported by the INGV. A feel the shockinstead, were the municipalities of Marcellinara (Catanzaro), Lamezia Terme, San Lucido, Amantea, Colosimi, Feroleto Antico, Taverna and Girifalco. It is not the first time that the earth has shaken in Calabria: YesterdayTuesday 30 July, there was a shock of magnitude 3.5 between the municipalities of Dasà and Acquaro, in the area of Vibo Valentia.