LaMelo Ball has come to stay. His arrival in the NBA had everything. In a year when no one was taking the bets for No. 1 in the draft, people were entertaining themselves by speculating on the career of Lonzo’s younger brother. The Ball family, mainly because of the father’s out of tune, has always attracted the attention of the fan and the children do not usually leave anyone indifferent, even if they do not open their mouths. His mistakes or bad days are magnified in an attempt to punish the patriarch. With LaMelo, who spent his college year playing in the Australian league, there was everything until his arrival in the NBA. A more explosive point guard than his brother, worse defender, better scorer (when they enter him), surely more spectacular. But his detractors did not trust an irregularity and percentages that generated reasonable doubts.

To make matters worse, the Hornets chose him in position 3, one of the franchises that does not usually turn everything that it touches into gold. But ten games later, young Ball has made NBA history. He has become the youngest player to hit a triple-double, 177 days before Markelle Fultz, who held the record so far. But if that Fultz brand was anecdotal (it was the time of the Sixers, in which between injuries and lack of confidence he did not play much) this one from LaMelo seems a logical result seeing how he plays. A 2.03 point guard, with a tremendous passing ability and when he has his aim in place he is capable of scoring from anywhere. Outcome? 22 points with almost 70% in field goals, 12 rebounds and 11 assists with, attention, only 1 turnover.

We could have already talked about what we are talking about today a couple of days ago, when LaMelo stayed at an assist of triple-double: 12 + 10 + 9 then signed against the Pelicans and against Lonzo. Before he had already achieved a 22 + 8 + 5 or a 12 + 7 + 9. All this, as we said, in ten games. The voices calling for his start ahead of a Devonte ‘Graham who has started the fatal season are increasing. Last night they shared many minutes together in a short quintet in which PJ Washington acts like five and in what way: 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks! Terry Rozier (23) was the other player on whom the victory of the Hornets 50% of victories was built, eighth of the East and that without making much noise are above their rival last night, some Hawks that did make noise when start the season and now they are going downhill without brakes. 4-1 got to be put and it seemed that this year the Atlanta Falcon was going to take off. You can still do it, of course, but the vices of previous seasons are starting to replicate. Among them those of a Trae Young that the first days of competition it seemed that the world was going to take over and everyone placed him among the MVP’s favorites, and that now does not put one. Last night they were 15 points with a 5/19 in shots and a 0/5 in triples. The point guard has two games without making a shot of three and his team four consecutive defeats that have already taken them out of the plaoff positions.