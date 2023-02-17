The Ethiopian Lamecha Girma won -this Wednesday, February 15- the 3,000 meters of the Indoor Meeting of Lievin (France)in the fifth stop of the indoor World Athletics gold circuit, pulverizing the world record for the distance with 7:23.81, while the Spanish Mohamed Katir, second with 7:24.68, broke the European record that was held by his compatriot Adel Mechaal.

Girma, runner-up in the world indoor track, arrived in Lievin with a personal best of 7:27.98 in 3,000. The Ethiopian made a perfect race in which he took command with a thousand meters to go, when he left alone and was only followed by Katir, whom he controlled in the last two corners with a change of pace that prevented the Spaniard from overtaking him.

The Ethiopian middle-distance runner, with those 7:23.81, broke the world record of 3,000 indoor which was in possession of the Kenyan Daniel Komen with 7:24.90 since February 6, 1998 in Budapest (Hungary).

Mohamed Katir, who stopped the clock at 7:24.90, achieved the second best time in history in 3,000 indoor and smashed Adel Mechaal’s previous European record for the distance with 7:30.82 on February 6, 2022 in New York and also set a new record.

This 2023 could not have started better for Katir. In the first race, the 1,500 of the L’Eure Indoor Meeting, held in the French city of Val-de-Reuil, he won, and in the second, the Lievin Meeting, also in France, he beat with 7:24.68 the European record of 3,000 that was in the possession of his compatriot Adel Mechaal.

In addition, he was an outstanding protagonist of the fastest indoor race in history since the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma won with a world record (7:23.81).

