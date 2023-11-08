Past and future riding a scooter. It’s the operation that Lambretta is accomplishing it in an admirable and sufficiently visionary way with Elettra, a soon-to-be-produced model, inspired by the historic scooter rival of the Vespa. Bodywork therefore in line with the rest of the brand’s current range, vaguely vintage, but full electric propulsion. The red carpet on which to show her a preview could only be Eicma 2023the Milanese motorcycle show scheduled until the 12th of this month.

Frame and chassis

The chassis and chassis they are traditional, with generously sized 12″ wheels and the classic “pull-wheel” front suspension with double shock absorber. The rear suspension, on the other hand, is completely redesigned with a shock-absorbing unit positioned horizontally above the engine, connected with an arm to the aluminum swingarm. A novelty for the home, as well as other technical and aesthetic solutions. The handlebar hides the handlebars inside brake levers, designed to “hide away”, while the rest is entrusted to the digital instrumentation integrated with the innovative hook-shaped front light. The entire rear body rises at the touch of a remote control to give practical access to the compartment that houses the battery, for optimal service. The body itself includes a helmet or glove compartment.

How much it does?

In full Lambretta tradition, Elettra guarantees reference global performance, starting with its own maximum speed of approximately 110 km/hthanks to a continuous and peak power of 4 kW and 11 kW respectively, and a torque of 258 Nm. All this thanks to its permanent magnet motor (PMSM, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor), a choice of quality and maximum performance, capable of ensuring great torque, the best weight/power ratiohigh efficiency and reliability.

Autonomy and charging

With its 3 different possibilities to adapt your gear to the mobility needs of the moment, Eco – Ride – Sport, Elettra ensures a travel autonomy that varies from 127 km (at a constant speed of 40 km/h) up to over 60 km (constant speed of 80 km/h). The battery charging time (lithium, 4.6 kWh) is approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes with a 220V domestic socket, which is reduced to 36 minutes with a “fast charge” at a public charging point (up to 80%). Finally, the general dimensions are those of the perfect scooter for today’s urban mobility, with a seat height suitable for everyone (780 mm) and a weight of 135 kg which is within the normal range of the category.