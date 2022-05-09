Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD, l) upon her arrival at the airport in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. © Carsten Hoffmann/dpa

Did Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s (SPD) son illegally fly in a government helicopter? The ministry is now responding.

Berlin – Did the son of the Federal Ministry of Defense Christine Lambrecht (SPD) fly in a government helicopter? Business Insider had reported that Lambrecht’s son had flown “on vacation in a government helicopter”.

The Ministry of Defense has now denied that the flight was illegal. A spokesman said on Monday that the flight and a reimbursement of costs had taken place “in full compliance with the Ministry’s guidelines for the use of aircraft for flight readiness”. Lambrecht assumed the costs “100 percent in accordance with the guidelines”.

Son of Defense Minister Lambrecht (SPD) flies to Sylt

The portal Business Insider had referred to a photo from the son’s Instagram account in the report, which is said to show him in a helicopter. At the same time, it was mentioned that Lambrecht was on Easter vacation on Sylt.

The ministry confirmed that on April 13 there was “a family member” taking Lambrechts on a flight readiness aircraft. The flight took place from the headquarters in Berlin to Schleswig-Holstein, where Lambrecht visited part of the Electronic Warfare Battalion 911 from Stadum on the same day.

Ministry of Defense rejects inadmissibility

The ministry spokesman announced that the basis for the flight was the “Guideline for the use of aircraft of the BMVg flight readiness service for the transport of people from the political and parliamentary sectors”.

According to this, it is also possible to take “other companions” with you if they pay “an amount equal to the normal tariff of Deutsche Lufthansa (DLH economy class) to the Bundeswehr” for their flight. The passenger list sent out on April 8 already “clearly noted” the name of the family member and the reimbursement by Lambrecht. (dpa/kat)