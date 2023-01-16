Home page politics

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is said to be about to officially resign. There is already a list of possible successors.

Update from January 16, 9:40 a.m.: In the case of Lambrecht’s resignation, it would come at a bad time, according to CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter. “Ms. Lambrecht’s decision is to be respected, but the timing, now before the international Ramstein meeting for Ukraine, is absolutely bad for the Bundeswehr, but also for Ukraine,” Kiesewetter told Bayern 2 on Monday morning It’s an absolute communication disaster that something like this gets out too early.” Many mistakes have been made in the past few months.

Update from January 16, 8:20 a.m.: The official resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is apparently imminent this Monday. This is reported, among other things, by the ARD, citing sources from the Ministry of Defense. Accordingly, the resignation could only be made in writing for the time being. On the other hand, it is not clear whether a successor will be named directly. Possible candidates for the post in the Ministry of Defense are currently:

Eva Högl, military commissioner of the Budnestag (SPD)

Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister of Labor (SPD)

Lars Klingbeil, party leader (SPD)

Thomas Hitschler, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense (SPD)

Update from January 16, 06:38: After the reports that Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is about to resign, it is eagerly awaited whether the minister or the government will clarify things on Monday. So far, Lambrecht, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the SPD have kept a low profile. SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil only said on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin direct” that a decision would be made collectively. “And we announce things when they need to be announced.”

In the event that Lambrecht resigns, the chairman of the German Armed Forces Association, André Wüstner, calls for an assertive successor. “He needs competence, he needs assertiveness. He must be recognized across parties, and yes, he must also be able to integrate,” said Wüstner on Sunday evening in ZDF’s “heute journal”. He is facing an enormous challenge, the Ministry of Defense is already the most difficult ministry in the federal government, especially in times of war.

The head of the German Armed Forces Association, André Wüstner, calls for an assertive successor in the event that Lambrecht resigns (archive image) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

For the future, he sees it as “fundamentally important” that a new minister “clearly shows what the situation in the Bundeswehr is, how precarious it is,” said Wüstner. The new head of department would then have to take Parliament with him, “when it comes to reforms, changes in the Bundeswehr, and yes, also to investments”.

Will Secretary of Defense Lambrecht resign? Scholz has a “women’s problem”

Update from January 15, 10:01 am: Lambrecht is still silent on the resignation speculation, as is Scholz. How now the Picture on Sunday (Bams) wants to know, Scholz wants to stick to his principle in the event of a possible replacement of her ministerial post: that at least half of his cabinet is female.

This “women’s problem” like that BamS put it would mean that there would again have to be a successor for the defense secretary. At the same time, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) said on the subject BamS: “The Federal Chancellor should not fill the Ministry of Defence, which is important for Germany’s security, from an equal point of view according to gender, but only according to competence.”

Minister Lambrecht about to resign? Söder puts pressure on and warns Scholz

First report from January 15th: Berlin – What’s next after Lambrecht’s list of breakdowns with the defense minister? According to media reports, the SPD politician herself has decided to resign. Speculations about possible Lambrecht successors are already running high. Now CSU boss Markus Söder joins the debate.

Lambrecht and Scholz (archive image from November 2022) © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

“A possible successor must be clarified immediately,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister Picture on Sunday (BamS) on the case of Christine Lambrecht. There shouldn’t be any slack. “And this time, competence must come before internal party proportional representation.”

Lambrecht’s resignation? Scholz “overhears” journalists’ questions

So far there has been no official confirmation of Lambrecht’s withdrawal. Questions from journalists were deliberately ignored by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Saturday (January 14) at the opening of a liquid gas terminal in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea.

Lambrecht has been criticized for months, the opposition Union had repeatedly asked for her resignation. Critics accuse the minister of the sluggish start of procurement for the Bundeswehr or a lack of expertise, but her public appearance was also repeatedly criticized.

A photo of her son traveling in a Bundeswehr helicopter made negative headlines. Most recently, a New Year’s message spread on Instagram, in which she spoke about the Ukraine war accompanied by New Year’s Eve fireworks, caused irritation. (dpa/frs)