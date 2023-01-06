Home page politics

Jens Kiffmeier

The reputation is gone: Because of the New Year’s Eve video, Defense Minister Lambrecht hardly has any approval from the Germans. The Union insists on resignation.

Berlin – Retreat instead of perseverance slogans: After the faux pas with the video for New Year’s Eve, support for Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is crumbling. The Union again called on the defense minister to resign. “She is



simply not up to this office, ”said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt on Friday (December 6, 2023) on RTL / n-tv before the start of an exam in the Upper Bavarian Seeon monastery. In his view, the SPD politician was responsible for a series of breakdowns and was obviously overwhelmed. The majority of Germans seem to have a similar view.

Christine Lambrecht (SPD): Because of the video on Instagram with a speech on New Year’s Eve, the CSU insists on resigning

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has been under massive criticism for weeks. In addition to the fact that the reform of the Bundeswehr keeps getting stuck and problems arise, the social democrat has also repeatedly acted clumsily in the administration. After there had been excitement about a flight with her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter, one now caused one New Year’s Eve speech for excitement. In the video posted on Instagram, she summarized the year 2022, which was marked by the war in Ukraine, but her words were repeatedly lost in the whistling of New Year’s Eve rockets and exploding firecrackers.

New Year’s video: Lambrecht’s series of breakdowns is longer – Chancellor Scholz rejects resignation for the time being

Against this background, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and CDU party leader Friedrich Merz immediately called for the minister’s resignation. But Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is backing the comrade, at least to the outside world. Lambrecht enjoys the trust of the head of government, said a spokesman on Wednesday. Nevertheless, many leading Social Democrats are conspicuously silent about the events. In the Berlin politics a cabinet reshuffle is no longer ruled out in principle – despite all the oaths of allegiance.

Dobrindt now demanded a word of power from Scholz. The Chancellor must finally ensure clarity. The demand for resignation is not just about the New Year’s Eve video, said the CSU politician. In the past, Lambrecht had not kept a promise to Parliament about ammunition orders.

In fact, Lambrecht is under pressure. The Ukraine war had shown the limits of Germany’s ability to defend itself. After years of austerity dictates, the Bundeswehr is now to be made more fit for national defense. The government is pumping a special fund of 100 billion euros into the Bundeswehr for this purpose. But there is a problem with the distribution of the funds. Most recently, Lambrecht received a reprimand from the Federal Audit Office. And the series of breakdowns in the Puma tank also caused trouble.

Lambrecht’s resignation: After the New Year’s speech, the minister experienced a crash in the polls

To the people in Germany it doesn’t end. According to the latest Germany trend, which Infratest Dimap collected for ARD, a large majority is in favor of Lambrecht’s dismissal. According to the survey, 77 percent of respondents were in favor of such a step. Only 13 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with the politician’s performance, which means a minus of eight points compared to the previous month. That is the lowest support for a defense minister that has ever been measured in the Germany trend, reported the World. According to the information, the survey was carried out from January 2nd to 4th. Lambrecht’s failed New Year’s Eve video was also important.

A Forsa survey came to a similar conclusion. What is interesting about it is that it is not only the supporters of the opposition parties in the Bundestag who are in favor of being kicked out of the cabinet, but also the majority of voters from all three governing parties. 67 percent of the SPD, 57 percent of the Greens and 73 percent of the FDP supporters are in favor of dismissing Christine Lambrecht. Forsa boss Manfred Güllner interprets the figures opposite stern.de So: “Such unanimity between the supporters of the individual parties is unusual and shows how deep the displeasure about Lambrecht’s administration and her public appearances must be among the Germans.” (jkf/dpa)