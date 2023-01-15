Home page politics

The Union has already asked Chancellor Scholz to clarify the Lambrecht case. Now CSU boss Söder confirms that again. News ticker.

Update from January 15, 10:01 am: Lambrecht is still silent on the resignation speculation, as is Scholz. How now the Picture on Sunday (Bams) wants to know, Scholz wants to stick to his principle in the event of a possible replacement of her ministerial post: that at least half of his cabinet is female.

This “women’s problem” like that BamS put it would mean that there would again have to be a successor for the defense secretary. At the same time, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) said on the subject BamS: “The Federal Chancellor should not fill the Ministry of Defence, which is important for Germany’s security, from an equal point of view according to gender, but only according to competence.”

Minister Lambrecht about to resign? Söder puts pressure on and warns Scholz

First report from January 15th: Berlin – What’s next after Lambrecht’s list of breakdowns with the defense minister? According to media reports, the SPD politician herself has decided to resign. Speculations about possible Lambrecht successors are already running high. Now CSU boss Markus Söder joins the debate.

Lambrecht and Scholz (archive image from November 2022) © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

“A possible successor must be clarified immediately,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister Picture on Sunday (BamS) on the case of Christine Lambrecht. There shouldn’t be any slack. “And this time, competence must come before internal party proportional representation.”

Lambrecht’s resignation? Scholz “overhears” journalists’ questions

So far there has been no official confirmation of Lambrecht’s withdrawal. Questions from journalists were deliberately ignored by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Saturday (January 14) at the opening of a liquid gas terminal in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea.

Lambrecht has been criticized for months, the opposition Union had repeatedly asked for her resignation. Critics accuse the minister of the sluggish start of procurement for the Bundeswehr or a lack of expertise, but her public appearance was also repeatedly criticized.

A photo of her son traveling in a Bundeswehr helicopter made negative headlines. Most recently, a New Year’s message spread on Instagram, in which she spoke about the Ukraine war accompanied by New Year’s Eve fireworks, caused irritation. (dpa/frs)