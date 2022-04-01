Home page politics

Because of the Ukraine war, there is a risk of even more famine. Özdemir condemns Putin’s “perfidious strategy”. Lignite is also an issue in Germany again. News ticker.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is said to have approved the delivery of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine (see update from April 1, 12:51 p.m.).

Update from April 1, 1:17 p.m.: The federal government is supporting Ukraine with additional millions in housing internally displaced persons. Aid for the creation of housing is to be increased from around 20 to around 50 million euros, as Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) agreed on Friday in a video conference with Ukrainian Minister for Municipal and Territory Development Oleksiy Chernyshov.

While almost four million people have left Ukraine, more than six million people have stayed in Ukraine and are therefore internally displaced. Supplying these people with electricity, water and housing poses enormous challenges for the Ukrainian municipalities.

Germany’s role in the Ukraine war: Lambrecht approves further delivery of arms

Update from April 1, 12:51 p.m.: There is a lot of fuss about Germany’s arms deliveries to Ukraine – Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht (SPD) is under pressure*. Now, according to a report by world on Sunday have approved another supply of arms to the Ukrainian army. These are 58 armored personnel carriers that originally came from the stocks of the National People’s Army of the GDR. These are said to be currently owned by a Czech company, which in turn is now trying to sell them to the Ukrainian army. According to the report, however, a German permit is required for this, which has now been granted, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of world on Sunday confirmed.

Putin’s “perfidious strategy”? Özdemir sees hunger as a “weapon” – FDP wants to examine brown coal comeback

First report: Berlin – Rising prices are currently a consequence of the Ukraine war* that can be felt in Germany. Ukraine and Russia account for around 30 percent of grain exports worldwide. Deliveries have fallen drastically because of the fighting and closed ports in Ukraine, as well as the sanctions against Russia.

It will be expensive for people in Europe, and people in poor regions of the world are threatened with starvation. The western allies announced a few days ago that they want to alleviate the impending food shortage in developing countries.

Ukraine and Germany: “We have enough to eat”

Hesse’s Environment Minister Priska Hinz (Greens*) said on Thursday (March 31) during a debate in the state parliament on Hessian agricultural policy that there was no food crisis in Germany. “We have enough to eat,” she emphasized. If people are currently increasingly reaching for flour and oil in the supermarket, then that is lacking in solidarity – but not a sign of a crisis.

Currently, many fuel depots are at least severely damaged in the attacks in several regions of Ukraine. Observers therefore fear that the important agricultural exporter Ukraine could run out of fuel when sowing begins.

Ukraine-News: Germany’s Minister of Agriculture condemns Putin’s “perfidious strategy”

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir* condemned the methods of Russia’s President: “Putin uses the shortage of food as a weapon. It doesn’t kill as directly as its bombs, but hunger in the poorest countries will intensify,” said the Green Minister image. “We condemn this perfidious strategy with which Putin* is taking people hostage worldwide.”

Germany is now supporting the people of Ukraine. “More than 4,000 pallets of relief goods have reached the border areas with Ukraine via our coordination office. And in the future it will also be about helping agriculture get back on its feet there, we are ready for that, ”Ozdemir also explained to the newspaper. You can read more about the military events in Ukraine in our news ticker.

Ukraine-News: The end of lignite was stipulated – but the FDP does not want any “bans on thinking”

Another topic Germany is currently dealing with is energy supply. Economics Minister Robert Habeck* (Greens) has his hands full. For example, Putin wants to have gas deliveries paid for in rubles by decree. The designated FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai has now also got involved in the discussion about this energy crisis. He spoke out in favor of examining a longer use of lignite.

The traffic light coalition agreement does state that the phase-out of coal-fired power generation should “ideally” succeed by 2030, but the consequences of the Ukraine war make ideal solutions very difficult, Djir-Sarai told dem Editorial network Germany. “We should urgently check whether we will be dependent on lignite longer than previously planned.” And: “We Germans shouldn’t act as if we had the wisdom of the energy transition.”

The German special path in the energy transition is “extraordinarily demanding” – even without the economic burdens caused by Corona and the Ukraine war. “Therefore, we must not impose any bans on thinking.” Meanwhile Habeck did not completely rule out the turnaround in nuclear power plants with “Markus Lanz”. (cibo/dpa/AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.