Dhe perhaps most difficult part of the transformation to the electric car is the responsibility of the manufacturers of super sports cars such as McLaren, Ferrari or Lamborghini. In a sharp niche, Rimac shows the high performance that electric drives are capable of, and one can soon expect the same from Bugatti due to the cross-business relationship. But long distances at top speed will remain a challenge. But it doesn’t help, the law is the law, and so Lamborghini is now making a run for a fully electric future. The concept vehicle is called Lanzador, it should lead to a real series car in 2028.

The Italians, who belong to Audi, want the sports car, designed as a GT and 2-plus-2-seater, to be seen as an everyday vehicle, which is why there is a trunk under the front hood and the rear seats are adjustable. Sports equipment of all kinds may fit in, although there are certainly limits here despite the variable interior.

In terms of driving dynamics, they should of course be at least as far out as with the spectacular models with combustion engines, Lamborghini even promises completely new experiences. When the sound of the engine can no longer give you goosebumps, the drive is more in demand than ever. A high-performance electric motor is planned for each axle, which guarantees permanent all-wheel drive. Active e-torque vectoring on the rear axle is certainly not detrimental to particular agility, and the rear axle also steers. The control systems can be switched on and adjusted from the steering wheel, and more sensors and actuators than ever are responsible for implementation in the air-sprung chassis.









Good aerodynamics are of some importance on an electric car, and even more so on a fast electric car. Adjustable aero devices are therefore used at the front and rear, the diffuser can be adjusted, and splitters direct cooling air to the brakes if necessary.







Not shown yet, but already promised is a slim and light dashboard. The Italians also owe technical data. It’s still early. “The Lanzador,” says Lamborghini, “is far more than a one-off and concept vehicle. Rather, it gives a concrete view of the production vehicle that we will be presenting in 2028.” Anyone who remembers the former concept vehicle of the SUV Urus knows how seriously the reference to the later production vehicle, which is still built today, is to be taken very seriously was very similar in concept.

The Lanzador is made in the main plant in Sant Agata Bolognese, just around the corner from what is perhaps one of the best pasta restaurants in Italy. It is expanded for this purpose and new employees are hired. So, the factory, not the restaurant.