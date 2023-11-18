The first race of the World Finals of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa on Saturday in Vallelunga was won by the McGee-McIntosh duo and Wilgus, who won respectively in AM and LC.

At the start, Julien Piguet maintained the lead of the race, while in the middle of the group Zhilong Kang lost control of his car, impacting Serge Doms’ number 17 and causing the entry of the Safety Car.

At the restart, McGee took the position on Ibrahim Badawy and in a short time he also reached and overtook the Autoviesse team driver. At that point, it was the Egyptian driver who attempted to overtake Piguet, but in trying to do so he caused a contact which caused the poleman to lose numerous positions, while costing him a 10 second penalty.

TO 16 minutes from the end, Nigel Bailly, driver of the Wilfried Cazablon team, got stuck in the gravel, causing the Safety Car to come out again. At the restart Gabriel Rindone overtook Wesley Simp, moving into third position (but virtually second) behind Badawy.

On lap 20, Holger Harmsen got stuck in the gravel and was rear-ended by Jean-François Brunot.

The Safety Car thus entered the track for the third time, while Jurgen Krebs was also forced to retire due to an off-track exit after losing control of his Lamborghini.

When the race restarted there was contact between Petar Matic and Johnson Huang which caused the Serbian driver to spin.

The Americans from the PPM team came out on top when time expired, followed by Gabriel Rindone and Giovanni Anapoli. Badawy only tenth.

The first in the LC category to cross the finish line was Shota Abkhazava, who however lost the victory due to a 10 second penalty. The victory should have gone to Blake Mcdonald, but he spun on the last corner, handing the victory to Wilgus.

Unlucky race also for Oliver Freymuth and Jason Keats. The former returned to the pits after the formation lap and did not take part in the race, while the latter stopped on the first lap.