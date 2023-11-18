The qualifying sessions that determine the starting grids for the two races of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes have concluded.

McGee, driver of the PPM team, took pole position in Race 1 with a time of 1’33”628.

In second place we find Ibrahim Badawy, with a gap of one tenth from the American driver’s time. Third was the Italian Giovanni Anapoli, who with a time of 1’33”763 placed himself ahead of the winner of Friday’s Race 2, Julien Piguet, fourth with a gap of 376 thousandths.

Gabriel Rindone, champion of the AM class, signed a time of 1’34”599 and will start in sixth position in today’s Race 1, behind his compatriot Paolo Leonardo Biglieri, first in the Lamborghini Cup category. Thirteenth time for the champion of the LC Donovan Privitelio, who signed a time of 1’35”124.

As regards the qualifications for Race 2, the winner was Varutti, driver of the Autovitesse team, who finished in 1’33”333.

Second and third were Badawy and Changwoo Lee, slower than the Frenchman by 426 and 717 thousandths respectively. The first in the LC category is Blake McDonald, who closes the qualification with the ninth time, in 1’35”111.

Luciano Privitelio will start only 36th, stuck in the gravel following an exit in turn 10, which caused a red flag with just under 10 minutes left in qualifying.