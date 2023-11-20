The tenth edition of the Lamborghini World Finals concluded in Vallelunga with a record-breaking edition, in front of more than 10,000 spectators over the weekend.

The large audience who flocked to the Roman track during the five days of the event not only had the opportunity to watch the 12 scheduled races on the track with more than 90 cars registered, but also to admire the 15 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 hypercars, which arrived in Vallelunga from all over the world, protagonists in a series of free laps that punctuated the Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

Over the weekend the pits and paddock of the Roman track were transformed into a real exhibition celebrating 10 years of Squadra Corse. The busiest garage of the weekend was the one set up with the LMDh SC63 model which will debut next season in the FIA ​​WEC and in the American IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Alongside, the 15 Essenzas present at the event could be photographed by the public when not engaged in the track sessions, while in the paddock 39 teams from all over the world found space to assist the Super Trofeo EVO2s involved in the race, all equipped with Hankook tyres.

On Saturday 18 November the doors of the Aci Vallelunga conference center opened for the Gala Night which crowned the champions of the continental series. During the evening there was no shortage of announcements regarding the 2024 sporting season: Jerez de La Frontera will be the scene of the 11th edition of the Lamborghini World Finals between 21 and 24 November; a return to the Iberian track after the 2019 edition. Factory Drivers Andrea Caldarelli and Daniil Kvyat also took to the stage, officialised respectively in the crews that will contest the IMSA and the WEC on the Lamborghini SC63.

Furthermore, to welcome teams, drivers and partners at the entrance of the Congress Center, the Huracán STO SC 10th anniversary. The one-off Opera Unica Lamborghini example equipped with an unprecedented performance kit, developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, was presented the same week as the event.

For Lamborghini cars, the month of November also means Movember. The association which has the aim, at a global level, of informing and raising funds to finance the treatment of some pathologies of the male universe, had space during the event in a box set up in collaboration with Gillette.

The Lamborghini World Finals 2023 in Vallelunga have been certified as a sustainable event by TUV Italia for the first time: the event has in fact obtained UNI/ISO 20121:2013 certification. The sustainable management of the event covered several areas of attention, from waste management, encouraging separate waste collection, to reducing emissions due to staff mobility thanks to electric scooters and golf carts.

Numerous collaborations were also activated with local companies for the management of catering, which provided organic drinks and food from the area. Furthermore, during the three days of competitions, a program was launched for the recovery of meals in collaboration with the Food Bank of Rome, to then be donated to the parish of San Giovanni Battista. Great attention was also paid to the materials used, reducing packaging and disposable plastic objects as much as possible, replacing them with bio-compostable cutlery and recyclable aluminum containers.

The tribute to race officials and course commissioners

The final race of the season was also an opportunity for the Autodromo Piero Taruffi di Vallelunga to celebrate and thank all the staff who made the events on the track possible during 2023.

Race Direction, Sports and Technical Stewards, Course Officials, Medical Service, Fire Service, Recovery Service, Control Service, Maintenance and Cleaning Service: the official photo was organized for them this morning shortly after dawn, on the starting straight.