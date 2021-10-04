Lamborghini conquers the GT World Challenge America Drivers’ title in style, also dominating the Team classification and the one reserved for Constructors.

Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper were crowned champions with one round to spare, in the sixth of the seven rounds of the series, who hit the mark with team K’s Huracán GT3 Evo # 3 on the 6.02 kilometers of the iconic Sebring track. -Pax Racing their eighth and ninth win of the season, taking the Sant’Agata Bolognese company to 10.

After dominating in the inaugural round of Sonoma and just two weeks ago at Watkins Glen, scoring a double success on both occasions, the Italian-South African crew also obtained a victory on the Cota circuit (Austin) and then on Virginia. International Raceway and Road America (Elkhart Lake).

A triumphal journey that allowed him to arrive in Florida with a margin of 63 points over Michael Dinan and Robby Foley (BMW) and 66 over teammates Corey Lewis and Giovanni Venturini.

Caldarelli started the weekend by taking pole at the end of the first qualifying session on Saturday, ahead of team mate Giovanni Venturini and the Lamborghini n. 9 by Giacomo Altoè (TR3 Racing).

At the start of Race 1 Caldarelli regularly took the lead and remained there until the moment of pit stops, when he handed over the wheel to Pepper, with the latter first at the finish line by a wide margin in the # 9 Huracán GT3 Evo which Altoè shared with Dennis Lind from Denmark.

Sixth place overall for Venturini and Corey Lewis, who completed a podium of the all-Lamborghini Pro, in turn preceding the other car of the Sant’Agata Bolognese of Zelus Motorsport of the all-American crew formed by Jason Harward and Madison Snow, third in the Pro-Am class.

In Race 2 the script changes but not the result, with Caldarelli crossing the finish line first on Sunday with an advantage of 18,908 seconds over the Mercedes n. 33.

This is Lamborghini’s third continental Drivers’ title, after that of the GTD class won in 2018 by Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Paul Miller Racing (a series in which he won that same year and in the following season also the primacy among the manufacturers) and the victory in the 2020 Endurance Cup obtained in the same IMSA championship again by Sellers and Snow, for the occasion assisted by Lewis.

Fifth title won with Lamborghini for the 31-year-old factory driver Caldarelli, former champion of the Blancpain GT Series in the Endurance Cup (2017 and 2019), in the overall and in the GT World Challenge Europe (2019).

Next appointment for the GT World Challenge America in exactly two weeks, on the weekend of 16/17 October, with the Indianapolis 8 Hours.