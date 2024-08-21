Lamborghini’s entry into the era of electrification first with Revuelto and now with Temerario he marks a fundamental step in the strategies of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand. Beyond the projects related to Urus, the two supercars represent the heart of the Toro range and with the entry of the successor to the Huracan that debuted at Pebble Beach, the Bologna-based car manufacturer intends to outdo itself once again by fully exploiting the potential of electrification in terms of performance.

Winkelkmann’s words

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, explained this concept in an interview with Motor1, talking about the success that the Temerario will have on the market and how this car will be able to express itself even better than the Huracan: “The Temerario is, first and foremost, a Lamborghini in every way. We have already demonstrated with the Revuelto that switching to a hybrid powertrain does not change the nature of our cars. On the contrary, it raises them to new standards” explained the number one of the car manufacturer of the Bull – I don’t think the electrified powertrain can be a deterrent. The Temerario is not aimed at a different audience than the Huracan, but at the same type of customer. We know, in fact, that those who drive a Huracan are ready to make the leap to hybrid. They don’t see it as a compromise, but as a natural evolution that this type of car embraces to accommodate the ecological transition that the automotive world is experiencing”.

Lamborghini Temerario Performance

The new Lamborghini Temerario therefore takes up the legacy of the Huracán, saying goodbye to the V10 replaced with the V8 and setting new benchmarks in its segment with a total power of 920 hp, a top speed of over 340 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. It is the second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) from Lamborghini and the third model in the brand’s electrification strategy after Revuelto and Urus SE.