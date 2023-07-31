We reached Stephan Winkelmann, via Teams in Sant’Agata Bolognese. And the real question is what the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini is doing there in the office on a hot morning at the end of July: the work he has done up to now is honestly extraordinary and he (and half a Lambo) could go on vacation for at least one year. Yes, because the accounts are skyrocketing and all production is sold until the end of 2024, that is when many models currently in the range will go out of production. In practice, this means that Revuelto, after its presentation in March, has already registered orders covering over two years of production, while if you want to buy another Lamborghini you will have to order a model that will come. Already. But what will come?

The most awaited (and known) novelty is obviously the full electric. It was known that this car would arrive in 2028 but Winkelmann revealed something more: “It won’t be a classic Lamborghini, it will be a two-door, but high off the ground, in line with our history of Gran Turismo, but with a design and shape never seen before. More is not known, but that’s already a lot. However, the strategic choice is revealed: “On the electric front – continued Winkelmann – we will not start with super sports cars but with more normal cars, and this will give us time to understand whether with efuel or something else we will have the possibility of making people live longer alongside our dear and beloved supercars”. We will see.

The record

Meanwhile, disdaining the holidays, in Sant’Agata Bolognese, they count the money. Lots of money: Automobili Lamborghini recorded record results in the first six months of 2023 in terms of sales, turnover and profitability. This means having sold 5,341 supercars, +4.9% compared to the first half of the previous year. A growing trend also for revenues that reach 1,421 million euros, up by 6.7% compared to the same period of 2022, and for the operating result, which rises by +7.2% to a record 456 million euros (compared to 425 million in 2022). As a result, there was also an improvement in the Return on Sales (RoS) which stood at 32.1%.

The strategy

“Another record semester – explains Stephan Winkelmann – for our company and still great pride in communicating the results achieved. We are really excited about these numbers, achieved thanks to just two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini. 2023, in addition to corresponding with the 60th anniversary of the company, has in fact marked the launch of Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini which follows Cor Tauri, the strategy for the electrification of the range”.

Used as gold

That said, given that the Huracan is sold out until the end of production (expected in the second half of 2024), the prices of used cars are flying. In some cases they double the list value, with customers crazed hunting for a model that is no longer available. “We don’t want to make speculations and, on the contrary, we fight them in every possible way – concludes Winkelmann – but obviously it can only be a pleasure to see the residual value of our cars skyrocket. An investment guarantee for all our customers”.