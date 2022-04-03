The 2022 season of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe for Max Weering and Loris Spinelli begins in Imola with a double.

The crew of the Bonaldi Motorsport team, after dominating the first race on Saturday, managed to give an encore at the end of a Race 2 conditioned by three safety cars. Second place for the VS Racing duo made up of Jean-Luc D’Auria and Stéphane Tribaudini, both making their debut in the series that also saw the debut of the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 on the Santerno circuit.

Milan Petelet and Dmitry Gvazava finished third and first in the Pro-Am with one of the two Target Racing cars. Two out of two in the Am class for Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport), who had also won in Race 1, while in the Lamborghini Cup the victory went to the Dutch Gerard Van der Horst.

Excellent performance of the three times world champion of motorcycling Dani Pedrosa. The Spaniard, who in this circumstance made his debut in the car, was the protagonist of a first consistent driving stint that saw him progressively climb well from the eleventh initial row, then leaving the wheel of car no.29 of the Rexal FFF Racing Team to his partner Antonin Borga, eighth overall and fourth in the Pro-Am.

On pole at the start is Brendon Leitch, who parades first in the order followed by Weering and Marzio Moretti. But a contact at the Tosa corner between Jean-Francois Brunot and Oliver Freymuth immediately brought the first safety car to the track. Meanwhile Raffaele Giannoni, who started from the back of the grid, ends up spinning and then starts again. Four laps of neutralization and the new start with Leitch always in front. The first two seem to make a void. Meanwhile Andrzej Lewandowski overtakes Rindone and takes command of the Am class, while Hans Fabri leads the Lamborghini Cup platoon.

On the sixth lap Moretti leaves the scene and falls to the rear due to a problem. To take advantage of it is D’Auria, entering the top 3. The fight for sixth place overall between Josef Zaruba and Amaury Bonduel is beautiful. Emanuel Colombini turns instead, while Cyril Leimer ends up in the gravel of the Rivazza and the Full Course Yellow sign is displayed.

The pit stops window opens. Leitch and Weering make the stop. Spinelli returns to the track in front of Gerhard Watzinger (who took over Leitch in Lamborghini number 70 of the Leipert Motorsport team) and just behind Gvazava. The safety car is called into question again, bringing the group back together. 13 minutes from the end of the useful time, the restart. Gvazava initially resists the attacks of Spinelli, while Watzinger slips behind, paraded by Tribaudini, Manuel Bejarano (at the end fourth with the colors of Imperiale Racing) and Lewis Williamson. The Scotsman of the Oregon Team, teamed with Massimo Ciglia, is fifth and second of the Pro-Am ahead of Oscar Lee and Dan Wells (Rexal FFF Racing Team). In the Am, Stéphan Guerin takes the lead, while Fabri continues to dictate the pace in the Lamborghini Cup.

After a couple of laps, on the descent that leads to Rivazza, Spinelli overtakes Gvazava and takes the lead driving a series of cars. Van der Horst overtakes Fabri and becomes the new leader of the Lamborghini Cup. Watzinger turns at the entrance to the Piratella, while Holger Harmsen is covered up following a contact with Elie Dubelly. Third safety car just over five minutes from the end.

About 120 seconds from the end, the green light again. Spinelli immediately takes a good margin over all the others and remains in the lead despite being notified of a small penalty of 0 “303. Gvazava instead maintains second place and the leadership of the Pro-Am ahead of Tribaudini, but after the arrival he has to pay in turn a penalty of 0 “612 which causes him to slide one position behind. Rindone celebrates the victory in the Am in front of Lewandowski and Giannoni, the latter author of a good comeback. In the Lamborghini Cup, Van der Horst always precedes Fabri at the finish line, with François Grimm (Boutsen Racing) finishing third.

Loris Spinelli (Bonaldi Motorsport / 1. Pro): “An eventful second race, especially in my second stint, when we found ourselves second. Gvazava made a mistake in the Alta variant and I took advantage of it to pass it, immediately finding mine I pass and keep pushing, also because they told me that I had a time penalty to serve after the finish. But the car was perfect, just as it was perfect for us all weekend. “

Max Weering (Bonaldi Motorsport / 1. Pro): “Our race was perfect and so was the car. We had to work hard for the various safety cars, but we can only be happy with two wins and the many points. excellent start, also from the point of view of the championship “.

Next appointment for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe at the beginning of June, when the continental series will land on the French circuit of Paul Ricard.