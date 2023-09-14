After seven years, the “Ricardo Tormo” Circuit in Valencia returns to host the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which this weekend (15-17 September) reaches the fourth of the six double events of the season with a field of 46 cars.

On the 4,005 km of the Spanish track which in 2016 was already the site of the Lamborghini finals, the New Zealander Brendon Leitch will present himself as leader of the Pro class, having won in the most recent round of the Nürburgring held on the last weekend of July. with the Leipert Motorsport team his first ever victory in the continental single-make series reserved for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2.

Thanks to a profitable first part of the season, which saw him reach the podium six times out of six, Leitch leads the standings with a margin of advantage of 10.5 points over the VSR pairing of Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader, who can up to now boast the greatest number of successes, having established itself in the opening of Paul Ricard and then also in Spa and in Germany. A victory in France, but also a second and third place for Sebastian Balthasar and Marzio Moretti, who pay 18 points against Leitch himself.

Just four points behind the Oregon Team is the young Belgian Amaury Bonduel, who at the Nürburgring with the BDR Competition reached the podium twice, obtaining a third and a second place in that order. A little further behind are the Iron Lynx duo of Ugo de Wilde and Rodrigo Testa and the Target Racing duo of Largim Ali and Oliver Söderström. Also noteworthy is the presence of Guillem Pujeu, the only Spaniard at the start, who will aim for his first podium on his home track, alternating in another Oregon Team car with the Brazilian Pedro Ebrahim.

In the Pro-Am there will be no Frederik Schandorff, who together with Alex Au has firmly held the top spot since the first round at Paul Ricard by virtue of two victories and three second placings. Patrick Kujala, champion of the same class in 2016 and winner of the Pro title the previous year, is expected to take his place on the Target Racing car. Occupying second place in the standings with a gap of 11 points from the leadership are Andrzej Lewandowski and Loris Spinelli (VSR), fresh from the success achieved in the most recent round of the Nürburgring.

For the latter also a victory in France, to which must be added the two poles won by the Italian, who however will not be present in Valencia and whose place will be taken by Artem Petrov. A victory at Spa for Yelmer Buurman and Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Iron Lynx), third in the standings. Karol Basz and Bronislav Formanek followed fourth, third in Germany with the colors of Micanek Motorsport. Just behind Edoardo Liberati and Martin Ryba, authors of a second place and another victory in Belgium on one of the Brutal Fish Racing Team cars.

With a poker of successes, Gabriel Rindone is firmly in command of the Am class. The driver of the Leipert Motorsport team has a 7.5 point advantage over the Boutsen VDS crew made up of Pierre Feligioni and Renaud Kuppens, the latter extremely constant with a victory achieved in the opening round of Paul Ricard and four other podiums. Ibrahim Badawy was also immediately among the protagonists. The very young Egyptian from the Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing team showed up with two second places and broke the ice at the Nürburgring by taking his first victory, before being involved in an accident in Race 2; in the championship he occupies third place, 17 and a half points behind Rindone himself, but in turn with a good margin ahead of Elie Dubelly and Karim Ojjeh (Boutsen VDS) and the Iron Lynx crew composed of Claude-Yves Gosselin and Marc Rostan.

After having achieved a double victory at the Nürburgring, bringing the number of victories obtained in this first part of the season to three, Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matić moved on to lead in the Lamborghini Cup. The duo from the Bonaldi Motorsport team has overtaken Donovan and Luciano in the standings Privitelio (Iron Lynx), in turn authors of three successes and now second in the championship by 6.5 points. Behind them is the multiple champion Gerard van der Horst (Van der Horst Motorsport), who is aiming for his first victory of this 2023. The Dutchman, who achieved two victories on the same Valencia circuit in 2016, securing the class title, currently precedes in order Jürgen Krebs, with the Leipert Motorsport team four times on the podium, and Alfredo Hernandez Ortega (BDR Competition).

All the protagonists of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa will take to the track from Friday, when the two usual free practice sessions of one hour each are scheduled. On Saturday, at 9.35am, the two qualifying rounds will start, while the first of the two 50-minute races with the rolling start and the mandatory pit stop will start at 3.35pm. Race 2 will finally begin on Sunday at 11.25am.

Both races will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel and on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Facebook page and live on TV on Sky Sport Max.